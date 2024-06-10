The Brief: A Cicada Symphony and Rosé for Days

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover cicada symphonies, historic vow renewals and rosé for days.

DO WE REALLY HAVE TO CALL THIS ODE TO BUGS A ‘SYMPHONY’?

Squeamish as we are, we have to applaud Orkin for its creative chops. The brand on June 8 hosted a Cicada Symphony “Orkinstra” performance in Springfield, IL, that served as a celebration of a rare occurrence: For the first time since 1803, two cicada broods emerged simultaneously across the country. The dual emergence of the broods, Brood XIII and Brood XIX, with all seven species of cicadas above ground at the same time, isn’t slated to happen again in the U.S. until 2245.

For the unacquainted, cicadas are loud. Very loud. So with the double emergence resulting in trillions of “singing” bugs, Orkin aimed to “turn this shrieking invasion into a musical masterpiece” in person at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, and digitally on TikTok. And so the 45-minute, seven-act symphony, “XIII x XIX: Cycle of the Cicadas,” was born.

To create the composition, Orkin enlisted the expertise of Emmy-nominated composer Bryan Rheude, who listened to Orkin’s recordings of the two broods and used their chorus and life cycles as inspiration for the score. Each of the curated songs was designed to harmonize with the singing and rhythm of trillions of cicadas.

We know what you’re thinking—why would a pest control company activate an event that celebrates trillions of… pests? The answer is simple. Orkin doesn’t treat for cicadas. But in its promo materials for the Cicada Symphony Orkinstra (which sold out, by the way), the brand invited consumers to schedule an inspection for treatment of typical summertime bugs.

We’ll be sticking with insect-free symphonies, thank you very much.

Photo: Courtesy of Orkin

KONA’S BRAND HOMES OFFER ISLAND VIBES AND FREE BEER

Kona Big Wave refers to its craft beer as “Liquid Aloha,” and this summer, consumers have the opportunity to catch some Hawaiian vibes at The Aloha House. With two locations, one in the Florida Keys and another in Park City, UT, the brand homes will serve as vacation getaways and “moments of island refreshment.”

Throughout the summer, consumers can visit a microsite to enter the Kona Getaways Sweepstakes for a chance to stay at one of The Aloha Houses, or other prizes. Four grand prize winners will be granted a three-night stay at the house, plus transportation credit for themselves and three guests. Depending on the location, occupants can expect to find a fully stocked bar, kayaks, snorkel gear, access to Park City and Canyons Ski Resorts, and views of some of the country’s most picturesque settings. Now that’s a Hawaiian punch.

IKEA IS LURING NEXT-GEN EMPLOYEES WITH GIGS ON ROBLOX

Need a new gig? Do you like working from home? How about working from a digital universe? With IKEA’s new recruitment effort, it’s all on the table. On June 24, the retailer will launch The Co-Worker Game on Roblox to attract a new generation of workers and highlight the non-linear career path its employees are invited to take. The virtual furniture store will represent IKEA’s first foray into mainstream gaming, and will give consumers a chance to embed themselves in the brand’s work environment through a limited number of paid virtual co-worker roles available in the game.

Fans can apply for positions in “The Co-Worker Game” through June 16. The recruitment process includes a questionnaire and will require an updated CV. The applicants who are ultimately hired will be paid £13.15 per hour, the IKEA hourly rate of pay for a London staffer.

Alongside the paid co-workers, Roblox users can explore different aspects of IKEA’s virtual world, like the Swedish Food Market and Bistro, and various furniture showrooms. Pictograms not included.

VISIT SEATTLE HONORS LGBTQ+ COUPLES WITH A ‘SEA-WORTHY CELEBRATION OF LOVE’

Pride Month is in full swing and Visit Seattle helped kick things off with a 50th anniversary event marking the city’s first Pride celebration. The “SEA-Worthy Celebration of Love” centered on vow renewal ceremonies for LGBTQ+ couples from across the country, which took place on the photo-worthy Puget Sound. The occasion ended up becoming the largest-ever vow renewal of LGBTQ+ couples, officially setting the World Record. The mayor of Seattle even declared the day “Love For All Day.”

Helming the event entertainment was “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star BenDeLaCreme, while vow renewals were led by Washington State Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu (Washington’s first openly gay Asian American and Latina justice). The event took place across a three-level boat, where couples enjoyed everything from local f&b to a live love poem writer.

Content from the event will be used in Visit Seattle’s marketing and advertising campaigns to encourage LGBTQ+ travelers to add Seattle to their must-visit list, not just during Pride, but year-round. No rainbow washing here.

THE GLITTERATI DESCEND ON A CALIFORNIA RANCH FOR NATIONAL ROSÉ DAY

With countless bottles uncorked, and King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CA, serving as the eloquent backdrop, another installment of Rosé Day L.A. took place June 8, aka National Rosé Day (the event occurs annually on the second Saturday of June). The flowery outdoor soirée attracted both consumers and a flood of celebrities, who spent the day sipping and soaking up the sun. Sponsors included brands like Perrier-Jouet, Don Julio, Voss, French Bloom and Beatbox.

Rosé wines from a range of brands were available across the event. Attendees could pick up a drink at the complimentary bar, and order pours by the glass of champagne, liquor, specialty cocktails, mocktails and, of course, a wide variety of rosés, which could be found at the Meadow Bars, the Rosé Beer Garden and the Frozé Zone presented by POM Wonderful, which featured frozen treats. As for formal bites, organizers recruited Iron Chef Marc Forgione, who whipped up some of his signature dishes and hand-selected the event’s food vendors.

To boot, for the first time this year, Rosé Day introduced an area dedicated to activations from a range of non-alcoholic and wellness brands. Attendees could stop by for high-end mocktails, pressed juice and wellness services like massages and IVs.

Rounding out the event were leisurely lawn games and performances by top dj talent, including DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), DJ Ruckus and DJ Pookie Chapstick. Tickets went for $165 a pop, while tables and cabanas cost anywhere from $5,000 to $17,500, which makes “Rosé Day on My Couch” sound a bit more appealing to us.

Photo credit: Getty for Rosé Day Los Angeles

More From The Brief: