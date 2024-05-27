The Brief: Screaming Booths and Underwater Vending Machines

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover underwater vending machines, CouchCams and screaming booths.

NEW YORKERS ARE SCREAMING THEIR YASSOS OFF

Tell us this stat isn’t relatable: According to a recent Yasso survey, 71 percent of Americans say sometimes they just want to let out a scream. In response, as tensions are predicted to run high this summer, the “Ridiculously Better” frozen snack brand teamed up with “ridiculously positive” producer and TV host Ross Mathews to launch its I Scream for Yasso campaign.

Now through July 4, consumers can yell their Yassos off to release their frustrations in dedicated I Scream for Yasso booths located in key markets (or upload videos of themselves letting it all out) for a chance to win a year’s supply of Yasso snacks and $2,000. Mathews kicked off the activation on May 21 in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, where a line formed around the experience from 30 mins before opening until the food truck ran out of sweet treats around 7 p.m.

Photo credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

A FAST AND ‘FURIOSA’ STUNT TAKES OVER HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD

To promote the premiere of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” earlier this month, Warner Bros. brought the Wasteland to Hollywood with a high-octane street stunt that not only dazzled fans, but according to the brand, members of the cast, as well.

For a “Guillermo Exclusivo” segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Hollywood Boulevard was turned into a runway for a fleet of roaring, post-apocalyptic vehicles—some of them engulfed in flames—and operated by a cast of wild characters performing a repertoire of daring stunts. Appearances from “Furiosa” stars Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy certainly didn’t cool things down. (Agencies: 15|40 Productions; Asher Entertainment)

Photo credit: Line 8 Photography

ROADTRIPPERS STOP FOR MUNCHIES AT THE CHEEZ-IT DINER

As summer road trip season approaches, Cheez-It aimed to ensure consumers kept its snacks top of mind with a retro diner experience in Woodstock, NY, that reminded us of Cheetos’ venture into the restaurant world. Open May 20-26, The Cheez-It Diner served up “absurdly cheesy” American fare, like Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshakes, Mac & Cheez-It, Cheez-It Biscu-its and Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake.

Beyond the food, visitors could spin tunes in the world’s first, and only, Cheez-It Jukebox, which accepted Cheez-It crackers instead of coins to play songs from a catalogue of old-school records. To boot, a Cheez-It Taste-It Station dispensed a selection of rare and fan-favorite flavors, allowing consumers to mix and match their own blend of crackers. And lest we forget the red-hot vintage Cheez-It convertible parked out front.

Before leaving, visitors could commemorate their experience at the roadside diner by shopping the brand’s exclusive, retro line of Cheez-In Diner merch, including truck hats, ’60s-inspired t-shirts, coffee mugs and collectibles. Jealous? Grab some absurdly cheesy swag of your own on the brand’s apparel site.

Photo credit: Motion Bazaar/Ryan Gregory

AIRHEADS’ UNDERWATER VENDING MACHINE ACCEPTS ‘FUN’ FOR CANDY

The joy of swimming is often lost as we get older, a fact that Airheads verified in a recent survey that showed nearly three-quarters of adults don’t swim as much as they did when they were kids. So to reignite the nostalgia of eating Airheads by the pool on hot summer days, and to get consumers swimming again, the candy brand devised an underwater vending machine that accepted “fun” as payment.

The machine is fully waterproof in depths of up to 8 feet, and comes equipped with an air propulsion system that launches Airheads at participants in exchange for classic pool activities, like doing a flip or hosting a “tea party.”

Want your own underwater vending machine? Airheads is selling a limited number of the units for $7,000, each of which comes with a lifetime supply of the candy. Sales for the machines opened up on Memorial Day, the official start of pool season, and they’ll be up for grabs while supplies last.



VERIZON TRANSPORTS FANS FROM THE COUCH TO THE JUMBOTRON

Hockey fans have a shot at their 15 minutes of fame thanks to Verizon’s new CouchCam initiative, which was introduced in time for the NHL Playoffs. To connect fans at home to the Eastern Conference Final via Tiktok, Verizon is calling on Florida Panthers fans to share videos of themselves getting hyped up for a chance to be featured on the jumbotron at Amerant Bank Arena during the game.

How it works: A Verizon influencer or celebrity partner posts a theme on TikTok calling for CouchCam submissions. Fans then post content using #VerizonCouchCam for a shot at the big screen. The brand will accumulate videos from TikTok users, including former players, famous fans and rivals, then notify consumers individually if their video has been selected. The big moment will, of course, be captured on the jumbotron in-venue, then sent to fans to post and react on their social channels. Talk about a claim to fame.

