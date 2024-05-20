FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover remixed country clubs, master cheese heads and the National Urban Rat Summit.

AMC’S THEATRICAL LAUNCH WAS A BLOODY GOOD TIME

AMC’s theatrical premiere event for season two of “Interview with the Vampire” was not for the faint of heart (full disclosure: that’s us). Ahead of the May 12 premiere, in partnership with Bustle Media, the network treated 200 guests at New York City’s McKittrick Hotel to immersive performances and sensory touchpoints that teased the new season across five floors of space.

A cast of Sleep No More actors playing roles like coven leaders and masters of ceremonies steered attendees through more than two hours of curated performances inspired by the series, broken down into two signature routines: The Sacrifice and The Ritual.

Throughout the evening, there were also piano performances, a sketch artist whipping up individualized portraits, a screening of season two’s first episode, themed menu items like blood-red popcorn and prosecco, a jazz trio that played the after-party, and a display of AMC’s Night Market merchandise collection. Our favorite part might have been the partner integrations, like an installation from Titan Caskets, and Vampons (oh yes, it’s a real product) available in the restrooms. Bloody brilliant.

Photo credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano

DAIYA IS ON THE HUNT FOR A MASTER MELTER

Attention, cheese heads: If you’re open to dairy-free cheese, Daiya has quite the opportunity for you. Along its 190-city, nationwide Dairy-Free Dairy Tour, the plant-based brand is recruiting for its first-ever MVP role—Vice President of Melting, that is. The MVP will be tasked with enticing more consumers into the world of plant-based eating, and showing them that even dairy-free dairy melts like regular cheese.

Candidates should be “committed to driving dairy-free cheese forward” and “dedicated to maximum melt.” To apply, consumers will need to create a cheesy recipe featuring Daiya cheese products, then meet the brand at one of its tour stops and scan a QR code that links to the application and includes a space to show off the applicant’s recipe. The fine print notes that the position is an honorary role, and isn’t a job offer.

The MVP will be revealed during the final stop of the tour on Dec. 8 in Austin. The new staffer will receive a year’s worth of free Daiya products, earn $20,000 and collaborate with the brand innovation team on perfecting recipes and calculating precise melt times.

AH, RATS! NYC’S NEW SUMMIT IS AN EXTERMINATOR’S DREAM

As Pizza Rat and “Ratatouille” superfans, it’s difficult to report on New York City’s newest conference: the National Urban Rat Summit. No, really.

Mayor Eric Adams has reached his limit with New York’s rat infestation, so in partnership with the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and the New York State Integrated Pest Management Program at Cornell University, the city will host its inaugural rodent-fighting event Sept. 18-19. The summit will be designed for sharing best practices on rodent mitigation and advancing the “science of urban rat management.”

Among those speaking at the conference will be “preeminent rat researchers from across the nation.” You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

STUFFY COUNTRY CLUBS ARE GETTING THE FRESCA TREATMENT

Forget your parents’ country club. The new Fresca Mixed Club is a refreshing take on the members-only concept that will debut with a little help from TV host and self-proclaimed Fresca Mixed superfan, Andy Cohen. Consumers over the age of 21 who join the ready-to-make-cocktail brand’s club will unlock year-round VIP access to exclusive perks and events, as well as a chance to try the brand’s newest flavors.

In addition, those who joined the club in time had a chance to RSVP, on a first-come, first-served basis, to Cohen’s “Put It On Andy’s Tab” event, taking place in Manhattan on May 23. Fans who scored a spot unlocked the event’s secret location, and will have an opportunity to mingle with Cohen on-site. What’s more, consumers who can’t make it to the happy hour will have the chance to “Put It On Andy’s Tab” through a $1,000 sweepstakes, or to snag exclusive, country club-inspired brand swag, like crewnecks and pickleball paddles.

A MOUNTAIN OF OUTDOOR FILM SCREENINGS WILL POP UP THIS SUMMER

After a successful run in 2023, the Paramount+ Movie Nights event series is making its way back to New York this summer with more than 25 free screenings at iconic outdoor locations including Bryant Park, McCarren Park, Prospect Park, Coney Island and Ft. Greene Park.

Moviegoers will be treated to featured films from the brand’s “Mountain of Entertainment,” spanning recent hits, classics and critically acclaimed flicks. Select screenings will also offer themed f&b for free and for purchase, as well as on-site activations featuring interactive games and photo ops. Film buffs who aren’t in the NYC area can tap into Paramount+ Movie Nights by accessing the content right from the campaign microsite.

