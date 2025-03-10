The Brief: Blizzard Banks and GlowUp Studios

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Blizzard Banks, Grandmacore 2.0 and GlowUp Studios.

FANS CAN SWING BY METS HOUSE NYC THIS BASEBALL SEASON

March 27 will mark Opening Day of baseball (finally!), and the New York Mets are getting fans pumped ahead of time with the team’s first-ever pop-up experience. On March 7, Mets House NYC officially opened its doors, and will be in operation Tuesdays through Sundays all season long.

Fans can stop by for themed activities, exclusive merch, giveaways, surprise experiences, special events like “Family Sundays,” a Gaming Wall where they can face off in MLB the Show, an opportunity to compare the batting swings and stances of their favorite Mets players, and a chance to view a collection of rare Mets memorabilia.

During the pop-up’s opening weekend, visitors were treated to appearances by mascots Mr. and Mrs. Met and team alumni Dwight “Doc” Gooden and Todd Zeile; live recordings of Mets-themed podcasts; in-store ticket deals; live art experiences from Juicebox that gave fans a chance to have their portraits drawn on a baseball; live dj sets; and face-painting. Batter up!

CANADIAN SNOWBANKS ARE GETTING SWEET MAKEOVERS

Here in New England, we’re finally starting to thaw out. But in Canada, winter is still going strong—and Dairy Queen is having some fun with it. To remind Canadians that its Blizzards are the ultimate frozen treat even when it’s frigid out, Dairy Queen installed “Blizzard Banks” across the country, working with The Weather Network and influencers to spread the word. The campaign kicked off on Feb. 21, but more of the installations may pop up before winter ends.

So, what’s a Blizzard Bank? The company turned some of Canada’s countless snowbanks into branded works of art, installing a 7-foot-tall red spoon in each snow mound, along with oversized pieces of “candy,” effectively transforming the banks into larger-than-life DQ treats. Those who spot a Blizzard Bank can scan a QR code on the spoon for a shot at winning free DQ Blizzards for a year. We think anyone who experiences winters that long should get free treats for life. (Agency: Publicis Canada)

Image: Courtesy of Dairy Queen

THIS PINTEREST X PRIMARK CAMPAIGN HAS ‘GRANDMACORE’ ENERGY

Pinterest is the queen of forging strategic brand partnerships, and the latest example is a collab with UK retailer Primark. For the first time, Primark created a Pinterest-inspired spring homeware collection, with items chosen based on Pinterest UK user data, and informed by the platform’s three hottest spring trends: “Cosy” Cottage, Minamaluxe and Dainty Décor.

To craft a style vision for the new collection before they take out their wallets, consumers are encouraged to go to Pinterest and use the interactive Collages tool to pull together their concept using cutouts of products from the homeware range. It’s then possible to make purchases directly through Pinterest using Click & Collect (a service that lets customers buy items online and pick them up at the store), as well as at brick-and-mortar Primark locations throughout March.

For those looking for a little extra help creating their dream space, select Primark stores are hosting free Pinterest Collage master classes throughout the month. Plus, the spring collection, displayed in the format of a Pinterest Collage, has taken over more than 70 Primark window displays at locations in Manchester, London, Newcastle and Edinburgh. Think: floral crockery, frill bedding and earthy palettes. Experience designers take note—we’re sensing a strong Grandmacore revival here.

Image: Courtesy of Pinterest

E.L.F. CONTINUES ITS QUEST TO LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD FOR FEMALE ATHLETES

Sad fact: By the age of 14, girls drop out of sports at two times the rate of boys due to lack of access, social stigmas, a decreased quality of experience, the cost and a lack of positive role models, according to the Women’s Sports Foundation. Then add that to the fact that 94 percent of women who make it to the C-suite have played sports, and it’s clear that systemic change is necessary.

Now for the happy fact: e.l.f. Cosmetics is leveraging its position as the Official Makeup and Skin Care Partner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) to empower the next generation of female leaders in both sports and business. The sponsorship, which includes serving as Presenting Partner of the NWSL Challenge Cup for the next three seasons, reflects e.l.f.’s ongoing efforts to democratize access for women in sports by using its platform to champion “Empowered.Legendary.Females.” and amplify their voices.

As part of the partnership, the two organizations are teaming up to execute the Glow for Glory Contest, hosting open tryouts in key NWSL markets to provide opportunities for young athletes to develop, and to further the conversation about leveling the playing field.

SWEATING WITH CELEBS: INSIDE LULULEMON’S GLOWUP STUDIO

Brands have been shaking up conventional fitness events over the last few years, and Lululemon got in on the action with the debut of its high-energy training club in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan. The LLL GlowUp Studio, open Feb. 26 to March 9, served as a merging of old-school workout culture and a modern fitness aesthetic, along with plenty of star power.

Offerings spanned a slate of ticketed, celebrity-led workout classes with guest djs, like spinning, boxing, strength sessions and vinyasa yoga; late-night dance parties; celebrity guest appearances; panel discussions; and curated photo moments. What we love: All proceeds from GlowUp Studio registrations supported It’s Bigger Than Us, a nonprofit dedicated to L.A. fire relief efforts. (Agencies: Salt, production; Pinch, creative)

Photos: Courtesy of Lululemon

