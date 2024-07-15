The Brief: Basketball Bodegas and Dairy Deprogramming Zones

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover basketball bodegas, early retirement communities and dairy deprogramming zones.

OATLY TAKES A BIG SWING AT BIG DAIRY WITH A POLITICAL STUNT

We love a proper brand trolling moment, and Oatly delivered last month when it showed up at the International Dairy Foods Association’s (IDFA) annual Capitol Hill Ice Cream Party and lobbying event in Washington, D.C., with a political message and free cups of plant-based soft serve. The brand parked a bright yellow, branded food truck called the Dairy Deprogramming Zone just across the street from the IDAF event (positioned with the U.S. Capitol building in the background, no less) to “expose a number of dark truths Big Dairy loves to hide,” with an emphasis on the industry’s role in climate change.

In addition to earning the attention of passersby, Oatly sent someone undercover, dressed in a $40 suit, to the dairy event in an attempt to steer IDFA attendees away from an IDGAF mentality when it comes to saving the planet. The recruiter transported anyone interested in Oatly’s message, and the prospect of “dairy freedom,” into the dedicated “safe zone” of its brand footprint.

Photo: Courtesy of Oatly

TACO BELL IS INVITING REWARDS MEMBERS TO LIVE THE RETIREE LIFE IN CALI

Are you a young person who feels old? Join the club. No, really. For its latest buzz-driving experience (did you catch that Grand Ex-winning launch event?), Taco Bell is taking cues from senior living establishments and opening an early retirement community of its own—only there’s no age criteria at “The Cantinas.” The hospitality experience, open Aug. 17-18 in San Diego, will feature cross-generational activities that give attendees a chance to live like a retiree regardless of their age, from aerobics to golf to pickleball. To snag a spot in the early retirement community, consumers must be Taco Bell Rewards members, who will have the option to purchase an overnight stay ($150) or day-only passes ($50)… And then it’s back to work on Monday.

SUMMER LEAGUE FANS TAKE A BITE OUT OF THE NBPA’S DELI-THEMED ACTIVATION

Brands and fans descended on everyone’s go-to event destination these days, Las Vegas, to celebrate the launch of the 2024 NBA Summer League, the annual basketball tournament that this year takes place July 12-22. To mark the competition’s opening weekend, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), the union for current NBA players, popped up its bodega-themed fan shop, open July 12-14, dubbed the NBPA Brotherhood Deli presented by Chase Freedom. (The deli setup was seen earlier this year at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.)

The Summer League experience at Thomas & Mack Center included exclusive retail drops, brand and designer collaborations, food inspired by players’ deli favorites, a gaming area, craft cocktails and myriad player appearances.

But the NBPA didn’t forget fans at home. An AI-enabled “digital twin” of the in-person footprint (and the ability to shop merchandise) was made available for those who couldn’t be in Vegas. The virtual retail space offered interactive games, exclusive collections to shop and platform capabilities including chat features, avatars and digital merch try-ons. (Partner: MeetKai, AI technology)

HOME CHEFS WILL ATTEMPT TO OUT-SIZZLE LOUISIANA FISH FRY ON A NATIONAL TOUR

The fried chicken sammy wars among fast food restaurants have been ongoing for years, but a new contender has entered the ring: the home chef. To prove that the best fried chicken sandwich is made at home, Louisiana Fish Fry (LFF) is launching the Louisiana Fried Chicken Sandwich Challenge. The cross-country tour, taking place July 17 to Oct. 16, pits home chefs’ sandwiches against the brand’s own offering, the “Big Swagu” Chicken Sandwich developed by “Chief Fry Officer” and former NFL player Marcus Spears. Along the tour, consumers will be introduced to LFF’s at-home chicken fry coating mixes, billed as easy and affordable ways to craft a tasty sandwich.

The challenge will take place in six markets, where local consumers will be asked to submit their best fried chicken sandwich recipe online. The creators of the top five sandwiches selected in each market will be invited to a live event, where judges and the audience will decide on a finalist who will get a chance to compete in the finale in October, for the chance to unseat the champ, Big Swagu.

At each in-market event, attendees will first encounter the “Hall of Shame,” memorializing the “casualties” of the fried chicken sandwich wars, and the high costs of “chickinflation.” From there, attendees step into the “kitchen” to grab a bite of all competing sandwiches and vote for their favorite. In each location, a local influencer will guide participants through the event, which will last about two hours. Let the games begin. (Agency: The Door)

NUUN’S ‘UNEXPECTERCISE’ CAMPAIGN FEATURES 20 ‘SECRET’ WORKOUTS IN 10 DAYS

To celebrate its 20th birthday, electrolyte tablet brand Nuun Hydration hosted an “Unexpectercise” event program in Chicago that brought its “Anything can happen after Nuun” slogan to life. But the experience came with a small catch: Attendees had no idea what the event entailed until they stepped into the venue—and onto their exercise mats. Indeed, over 10 days, Nuun rolled out 20 secret workouts and invited consumers to have fun and get sweaty along the way.

A crew of celebrities and influencers, like Nev Schulman of “Catfish,” former basketball star Bree Green and World Jump Rope champion Tori Boggs, were unleashed to guide participants through each quirky workout (think: a basketball dribbling class and an “undercover fitness” routine with Schulman).

Each workout was curated by Nuun’s chief “muuvment” officer, Alex Piccirilli, a certified personal trainer, yoga instructor and nutrition expert. And to give the event an additional boost, the brand secured partnerships with health and wellness brands including Vital Proteins, Orange Theory Fitness, TRX and Brooks Running. And, naturally, a variety of Nuun’s hydration tablets were on hand to keep participants fueled up throughout the celebration. We think the lesson here is that exercise is a lot more fun when you don’t know what’s coming.

More From The Brief: