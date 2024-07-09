FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Toilet Rows, Summer Shacks and hot dog drama.

BASEBALL FANS CAN SIT ON ‘THRONE SEATS’ IN ROTO-ROOTER’S TOILET ROW

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Roto-Rooter asks you to hold its plunger. Through its partnership with Ohio’s Lake County Captains, the brand is making Minor League Baseball (MiLB) history this season at Classic Auto Group Park. In an MiLB first, Roto-Rooter and the team are offering fans a chance to enjoy a ball game from the “comfort” of luxury toilets positioned directly behind home plate. The name of the seating arrangement? Toilet Row.

The collection of eight exclusive “throne seats” are supposedly super comfy, “elegantly designed” and offer killer views of the on-field action. Each ticketholder in Toilet Row is treated to a personal bathroom attendant, who ensures the fan’s toiletry (or is it “toilet-y?”) needs are met by providing mouthwash, hair combs and gum to help them stay fresh throughout the game.

What’s more, consumers can demonstrate their plunging skills in Roto-Rooter’s Plunger Challenge. Two competitors will battle it out at each game to see who can launch and stick a plunger onto the brand’s target, with winners scoring a prime spot in Toilet Row. Kinda brings a whole new meaning to “best seat in the house.”

Photo: Courtesy of Lake County Captains

THE SAGA AROUND NATHAN’S HOT DOG EATING CONTEST CONTINUES

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when 16-time Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Joey Chestnut was ousted from the 2024 competition as a result of his partnership with plant-based “meat” brand Impossible Foods.

Then the saga continued last week on July 4 when instead of downing dogs in New York, Chestnut participated in a different food eating contest in Texas. During a meet-and-greet event at the Fort Bliss military base, Chestnut competed against four soldiers for charity, and ultimately put down 57 hot dogs in five minutes, while his competitors collectively ate 49 franks during that period. (Fun fact: the 2024 winner of the Nathan’s competition ate 58 hot dogs in 10 minutes.)

But wait, there’s more. On Sunday, Chestnut accepted Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media invitation to chow down 200 boneless wings at one of its restaurants on July 8 during all-you-can-eat wing night. As the competitive eater himself put it, “200 will be a record for generations!”

YOU CAN VIEW CLIMATE CHANGE THROUGH A CINEMATIC LENS THIS FALL

A new kind of festival will coincide with Climate Week NYC this year. Say hello to the inaugural Climate Film Festival (CFF), hosted in partnership with The Guardian US, which will debut Sept. 20-22 at Firehouse: DCTV’s Cinema for Documentary Film in New York. CFF is billed as a premier festival dedicated to climate-related film and media that “break the boundaries and expectations of what climate cinema can be.”

The festival promises to showcase new cinematic voices, lesser-known archival finds and complex storytelling through a dozen screenings that will be supported by panels, expert workshops and social events designed to cultivate dialogue and community engagement. In addition to The Guardian US, which will serve as the exclusive presenting media sponsor, brand partners will include SNØCAP, Ecodeo and Climate Tech Cities, with more to be announced as the event gets closer.

CONSUMERS ARE SHACKING UP WITH L.L.BEAN AT THREE BEACH LOCATIONS

File this one under “worth the risk.” To celebrate summer and help consumers make the most of the season, L.L.Bean has planted “Summer Shacks” on three different beaches across Massachusetts. The unmanned installations are filled with things like beach chairs, umbrellas, toys, books and games that beachgoers can borrow for the day, then return to the shack before they leave the beach. The items are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis—and entirely operated on the honor system. If that weren’t enough, each shack is made from 23,000 recycled plastic bottles, making the structures 100-percent sustainable. (Partner: Opportunity Box, fabrication)

Photo credit: Opportunity Box

MACY’S IS ROCKING A ‘SUMMER’S GREATEST HITS’ CAMPAIGN

After an 11-year hiatus, Macy’s reignited its annual Fourth of July fireworks spectacle in New York last week as part of its freshly launched Summer’s Greatest Hits campaign, which celebrates the season and “finding joy in every moment.”

The campaign debuted on June 20 across TV, digital media, social, out-of-home and on the retailer’s brand channels, and encompasses related in-store events and experiences, a digital countdown to new fashion drops each week, and the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks event on the Hudson River, which aired on NBC and streamed on Peacock. The entire effort is supported by a cover of Bill Withers’ classic tune, “Lovely Day,” which was reimagined by producer Ryan Tedder and R&B artist Amber Mark, who performed the brand “anthem” live at the July 4 event.

Photo: Courtesy of Macy’s

