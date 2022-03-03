Amazon's 'Reacher Challenge' Obstacle Course Sends Fans on Missions

Amazon's 'Reacher Challenge' Obstacle Course Sends Fans on Missions
amazon-prime-video-reacher-obstacle-course-2022-tire-roll

Amazon Prime Video’s Pop-up Obstacle Course Sends Fans on Active Missions

Photo Gallery, B-to-C Events
Posted on March 3, 2022 by Andrea Zarczynski

To promote its new thriller series, “Reacher,” Amazon Prime Video mirrored the active, immersive experiences typically found at a fan convention in a traveling outdoor obstacle pop-up that had consumers mimicking missions the show’s lead character, former military sniper “Jack Reacher,” carries out. Dubbed the “Reacher Challenge,” the two-city program took place Jan. 30 at Omni Hotel Battery in Atlanta and  Feb. 5 at the New York-New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Visible-Phonetopia-teaserMore Ways to Activate an Obstacle Course:

Targeting sports- and action-genre fans, the experience included challenges such as breaking out of zip ties and escaping a holding cell, flipping a tire to reveal a secret code that unlocked the door to “the chief’s” house, “punching a hitman,” and jumping over or maneuvering under blockades before sorting through boxes filled with money to find the counterfeit bills. Once they found the counterfeit money, consumers sprinted to the finish line and pressed a red timer button to complete the challenge. The course ended with a celebratory photo opportunity, and each challenger took home a souvenir “Reacher Challenge” scorecard.

“The current pandemic has challenged us in ways we’ve never been challenged before. Nevertheless, this tough situation allowed us to be extremely creative and to pioneer strategies that harness the fun of [in-real-life] activations and funnel it to at-home experiences,” says Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships, synergy and events at Amazon Prime Video. “We haven’t seen a slowdown in foot traffic at our activations. It’s amazing for Prime Video to see our members come out and show up to support our efforts, and join along in the fun.”

Scenes from the Reacher Challenge in Atlanta and Vegas:
Amazon Prime Video_Reacher Obstacle Course 2022_Vehicles
Amazon Prime Video_Reacher Obstacle Course 2022_Punching bag
Amazon Prime Video_Reacher Obstacle Course 2022_Money Search
Amazon Prime Video_Reacher Obstacle Course 2022_logs
Amazon Prime Video_Reacher Obstacle Course 2022_Jail
Amazon Prime Video_Reacher Obstacle Course 2022_Buzzer

Photo credit: Denise Turscello and Derek White/Getty Images for Amazon Prime Video

Tags:, ,
Andrea Zarczynski
Posted by Andrea Zarczynski

Andrea is a professional, award-winning journalist experienced in editing and directing editorial operations for leading media companies acr oss the country. Her expertise also includes copywriting, brand and website/app implementation and management, digital marketing, analytics, audience development, social media, and strategic content and project management. Andrea earned a Master of Science degree in Media Management from The New School has solidified her proficiency in the latest practices and concepts for managing traditional and emergent media organizations and platforms. She excels at employing the advanced tools and strategies needed to succeed as a leader in today's rapidly evolving media industries.
View all articles by Andrea Zarczynski →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2022 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |

[type='submit']
[type='submit']