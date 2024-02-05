The Brief: Breakup Cookies and Human Beer Ads

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover spiteful coffee shops, supersized supermodels and human beer ads.

INSOMNIA COOKIES WANTS TO DO YOUR DIRTY WORK

Unbeknownst to us, the Tuesday before Valentine’s Day is commonly referred to as “Red Tuesday,” the most popular day of the year to get dumped. Enter: Insomnia Cookies’ “It’s Not Me, It’s You Pack.” In time for breakup season, the company is serving as the Grim Reaper of coupledom. For consumers whose current situationships have fallen flat, the late-night bakery is offering to deliver a package of 12 warm cookies and one of four handwritten breakup notes to any fling who needs to be flung. Messages to choose from include: “It’s not me, it’s you.”; “You’re sweet, but not my taste.”; “Have the hots for your roommate.”; and “We’re done. Have a nice life.” The campaign tagline: Let us bake up your breakup. Nice. (Partner: Tierney)

AT&T IS TAKING FANS TO DRIBBLE TOWN FOR NBA ALL-STAR

NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off Feb. 16 in Indianapolis, and AT&T is prepared to engage fans on the ground and at home with connectivity-themed experiences available at the NBA Crossover fan event and online. Two virtual games—Dribble Town and Splashville—will highlight the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences, while a custom avatar of Los Angeles Clippers player Paul George acts as a guide and motivator, offering real-time feedback and commentary.

On-site in Indy, the All-Star Mural, sponsored by AT&T, will give fans an interactive outlet for crowdsourced creativity, while consumers at home can participate via Snapchat AR filters. And a “Shai’s Shop” activation will provide an interactive experience with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder that will entail unlocking exclusive premiums curated by NBA All-Star. (For more inspo, check out Mtn Dew and Ruffles’ NBA All-Star “The Block” activation, and Klarna’s All-Star Vault.)

HBO POURS ‘CURB’ FANS A HOT CUP OF SPITE

Over the weekend, fans of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” could get their caffeine fix at two Latte Larry’s pop-up coffee shops in Los Angeles. From Feb. 2-4, replicas of the short-lived Latte Larry’s coffee shop from the series helped fans celebrate the show’s 12th and final season, Larry David-style. In partnership with Menotti’s Coffee Stop at its Culver City and Venice Beach locations, HBO offered free Hot Cups of Spite (coffee) and Extra Dry Scones, along with limited edition Menotti’s x “Curb” shirts and mugs, and a special signature roast of “Latte Larry’s Beans.” Pretty, pretty, pretty good. (Agency: The Syndicate)

HUGO BOSS SUPERSIZES GISELE

Hugo Boss isn’t exactly the first brand that comes to mind when you think of cutting-edge technology, but its hologram stunt in London flipped that script. From sunset on Jan. 31 to sunrise on Feb. 1, the brand touted its #BeYourOwnBOSS campaign that champions a “self-determined life,” by projecting 33-foot-tall holograms of brand ambassadors supermodel Gisele Bündchen and South Korean actor Lee Min-ho, augmented by smoke and lighting effects, in Potters Fields Park next to the iconic Tower Bridge. Tom Brady, who?



MILLER LITE IS UNLEASHING 1,000 HUMAN BEER ADS

Swapping a traditional Super Bowl spot for living, breathing advertisements, Miller Lite and its “Running of the Beer Ads” campaign is taking a new route for the Big Game this year. A beer route, to be precise. On Feb. 1, the brand invited consumers to enter to become one of 1,000 Miller Lite Big Game ads. Those selected to participate will receive a Big Game Ad kit in the mail, complete with an official Miller Lite Game Time Jersey bearing a QR code, plus $100 for beer.

On Feb. 11, during the Super Bowl, those fans are tasked with tossing on their jerseys and going for a Miller Lite beer run during commercial breaks. (“Now you’re a literal running Big Game ad.”) Those who scan jersey QR codes get a chance to win beer money for themselves, and the human ad that scores the most scans will win a year’s supply of beer. It’s Miller Time, indeed.

Photo credit: Molson Coors

