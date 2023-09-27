istock-business-planning. vector

2023 IT List: Agency Leaders Weigh in on Budget Challenges, Trends, Team Dynamics and Tech

Partner Content
Posted on September 27, 2023 by Event Marketer

Our sponsor almanac returns with a lineup of forward-thinking event agencies helmed by some of the industry’s boldest and brightest leaders. Get a peek behind the scenes and strategies of top shops, take a page from outstanding case studies, and grab a seat at the table with experiential marketing experts as they tackle of-the-moment challenges and opportunities.

 

LEARN ABOUT THESE AGENCIES:

THE BRAIN TRUST

Dive into exclusive Q&As with event marketing heavyweights for their perspectives on navigating timeline and budget challenges, current trends and what’s next for the industry.

ENTER

G7 ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING

INDUSTRIA CREATIVE

INFINITY MARKETING TEAM

SHILOH EVENTS

 

AT YOUR SERVICE

Get the lowdown on what fuels the work, the unique capabilities, the team dynamics and the approach to innovation at these top-tier organizations.

DRURY DESIGN

ENGAGE & RESONATE

EVOLVE ACTIVATION

GROW MARKETING

INVISION COMMUNICATIONS

JJLA

LEO EVENTS

ON BOARD EXPERIENTIAL

RMNG EXPERIENTIAL AGENCY

STREET FACTORY MEDIA

X-FCTR

 

CREATIVE BRIEFS

Across a collection of exceptional case studies, watch imagination at work and take a peek at the stepping stones that make for a solid event foundation.

2HEADS

INSPIRA

JACK MORTON

LEGACY

PROSCENIUM

 

TOPICAL THINK TANKS

Thought leadership takes center stage in these executive roundtables. Participants weigh in on artificial intelligence and the need to balance technology with the human touch, and how to do more with less in an evolved event landscape.

THE EV&EX AGENCY

SHILOH EVENTS

 

SUITE OF SERVICES

Agencies sound off on where they’re focusing their energy and wallets, from investing in the Gen Z workforce, to strategies that drive unity through change.

ALL TERRAIN

AUGUST JACKSON

RED VELVET EVENTS

 

Photo credit: Rudzhan Nagiev

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2023 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |