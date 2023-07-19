hasbro-amazon-transformers-mural-activation-2023-fans-by-mural

A ‘Transformers’ Street Mural Activation Packs a Commercial Punch for Hasbro and Amazon

Photo Gallery, B-to-C Events
Posted on July 19, 2023 by Rachel Boucher
To capitalize on the buzz surrounding the release of the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” feature film in the U.S., and to drive traffic to the official “Transformers” Amazon storefront…
LOGIN

Please contact [email protected] if you are unable to login.

Tags:, , , , , , , , , ,
Rachel Boucher
Posted by Rachel Boucher

Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
View all articles by Rachel Boucher →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

© 2023 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |