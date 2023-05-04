The Best of SXSW and What’s Next in Experiential

Offering insight into the current state of the entertainment, music and tech industries, SXSW 2023 took over Austin, TX, in March, with brands activating a variety of experiences, ranging from immersive art installations to larger-than-life photo ops to DIY crafting sessions.

In this episode of Event Peeps, we look back on this annual 10-day event with Dan Preiss, vp-experiential marketing at Dell Technologies, and reflect on emerging trends that captured our attention. An Austinite and longtime SXSW attendee, Preiss shares his thoughts on how the festival has evolved and its latest post-pandemic iteration.

He also delves into The EXPERIENCE by Dell Technologies and how this year’s activation was reimagined as a two-day content-focused program and optimized in a new space to keep up with changing consumer habits and engage with “high-authority” influencers—leading to nearly double the reach and engagement from 2022. Leveraging event content post-SXSW was an important strategy for the Dell team, and Preiss talks about plans for highlighting the ideas and perspectives conveyed during sessions on the future of work, sustainability, digital equity and more.​​

“Consumer attendee habits 100 percent have changed, and so experimentation and trying things is the only way, I think, we’re really going to find our way through what the new normal is going to be,” Preiss says. “It’s exciting. Nothing makes me happier than trying new ways to engage our audiences and connect our brand, connect our messages and connect people.”

