Common Ground: Stand Together Talks Immigration On National Pop-Up Tour

Stand Together, a philanthropic organization focused on immigration awareness, is taking its “Common Ground” cause marketing installation on tour. The interactive experience is in Dallas this month at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, timed with the former president’s book and portrait exhibit, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” to support the ongoing conversation about immigration challenges in America.

The installation features a collection of stand-alone doors that guests are invited to open and view interactive video stories about the ideas that Americans agree on surrounding immigration. In addition to learning about the interconnectedness between immigrants and non-immigrants, and how to advance positive solutions to improve the current immigration system, visitors are invited to enjoy a series of 42 portraits of different immigrants on display.

Several doors on display outside the center this year also promoted unity around the topic of immigration. Attendees were invited to explore the doors and enjoy food trucks featuring local international cuisine, cinnamon-flavored marshmallows and beverages. Next, they gathered together under heat lamps and warm Common Ground-branded blankets while participating in a group discussion about immigration.

“We realize that there is a false dichotomy in the immigration world, and the best way to change a mind is to change a heart,” says Mim Blower, senior event producer at Stand Together. “We have these great stories about real people to do that.”

The experience was inspired by a 2019 Gallup poll that found more than 75 percent of Americans believe immigration is a good thing. Another poll taken the same year found that three in five Americans supported a plan that provides citizenship for immigrants.

The Dallas activation is one stop on a tour of events planned through 2022. Future stops will target communities where immigration is prevalent or a divisive topic. Most activations are free and open to the public, and a modular design allows for flexibility to accommodate each footprint. In Miami, for example, attendees enjoyed a dj and content localized about Florida. Select locations will feature doors decorated for the holidays.

“Common Ground is a really good, additive experience for where events are already happening,” Blower says.

Common Ground was the first ever Stand Together experiential activation, and the success of the effort is paving a path for it to become a larger part of the organization’s overall marketing mix. Email content, digital ads and QR codes supported the program, and emails were collected through a photo booth experience within the installation footprint. Agency: Factory 360, New York City.