Pin It: Pinterest Inspires Wellness With Digital Program, Pop-Up

Inspired by user data that showed searches for “Sunday reset routine” have increased sevenfold and “destressing tips” have risen 12-fold, Pinterest launched a hybrid experience, “Havens: Invest in Rest” timed to honor World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. The program helped introduce consumers to Pinterest’s Compassionate Search tool that directs people to stress-busting, mood-lifting resources and activities, and it also helped position Pinterest as a platform that goes beyond simply searching and “pinning” inspirational images related to fashion, beauty, cooking, and home décor.

The “Havens” digital program launched on Oct. 7, followed by an in-person pop-up installation Oct. 9-10. The in-person program is designed to be an “anti-burnout oasis,” or healing space for community-driven wellness inspiration, including relaxing imagery and rest idea pins developed by creators around the world. Inspired by the Pinterest Predicts trend “invest in rest,” the new Havens board encourages rest for better mental health. And the company’s Pinside Out internal mental health community co-curated content showcasing gratitude journal prompts, bedtime affirmations and mental reboot tips.

“From a strategic perspective, it was really about highlighting our commitment to emotional wellbeing. If you want to create inspirational spaces, you have to do so intentionally,” says Elizabeth Luke, senior brand communications lead at Pinterest. “Instead of trying to keep people on a [Pinterest] board, we also wanted to engage them in real life and cultivate emotional well-being that happens off the platform.”

Pinterest’s Havens installation—a first for the company—was located within Boxville on Chicago’s South Side. The outdoor activation was curated by artist Dwight White II to bring the “anti-burnout oasis” theme to life through real-life pins and community programming. Attendees could discover everything from yoga classes, a portrait studio and healing circle, wellness tonics, vegan food, inspired creator content and a “Chance and Bri’s Books and Breakfast” read-along event in partnership with Chance the Rapper.

As a tribute to White II, the pop-up featured two artworks, a portrait of the artist and a community mural. Because the pop-up was located near a train station, passersby could take in the experience from afar, or walk up and contribute to the mural.

In support of the activation, Pinterest, through the Pinterest Charitable Fund, donated $80,000 to local, community-led organizations Chance the Rapper’s Social Works, the Urban Juncture Foundation and Coffee, Hip Hop and Mental Health. The company also pledged more than $1 million to national organizations focused on emotional wellbeing services and resources for underrepresented and marginalized groups.

Targeting all individuals who are struggling to achieve emotional wellbeing, the pop-up was strategically planned to benefit a Chicago community in need. Luke says that partnering with a prominent artist was a natural fit for Pinterest, and the activation also helped Chance the Rapper scale his ongoing charitable work in the Chicago community.

In addition to trending searches, Pinterest also leveraged press and social to drive social traffic, brand visibility and awareness for the program. Contingency plans included hosting the pop-up safely outdoors, especially after its original date was delayed over concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant.

“We are seeing a hunger for positivity among our pinners right now,” says Luke. “We are leaning into content creators and creating new tools with them. We released ourselves from foot traffic goal since COVID—now it’s about how many creators we connect with, and if the content is timely and engaging.” Agency: In-house.

