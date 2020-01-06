Running the Show: Expert Insights from Some of the Event Industry's Leading Ladies - Event Marketer

Running the Show: Expert Insights from Some of the Event Industry’s Leading Ladies

Partner Content
Posted on January 6, 2020 by Event Marketer

Our Women in Events coverage continues with in-depth Q&As with some of the partner community’s top visionaries. They’re production chiefs and fabrication gurus, staffing pros and creative strategists. It takes a village to pull off a successful event, and these are the partners brands rely on to make it happen.

The following perspectives shine a light on the concepts, collaborations and creative approaches that fuel some of the event industry’s most dynamic experiences—powered and perfected by women.

 

Click on the collaborators below for their conversations:

 

