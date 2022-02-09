Revolt TV’s Annual Summit Returns to in-Person with a Hyper-local Program

The Revolt Summit x AT&T, an annual conference produced by Black-owned and operated multimedia platform, Revolt TV, which was founded by music icon Sean “Diddy” Combs, returned to in-person after a two-year hiatus, Nov. 11-13, with an array of hyper-local cultural touchpoints for the Atlanta-based audience. The three-day experience, which offered workshops, panels, networking opportunities, keynotes and celebrity performances, was designed to engage and support future Black leaders.

“We were super excited to bring the Revolt Summit back in its physical form,” says Cherisse McKenzie, head of production at Revolt. “The approach that we took this year was to make it a hyper-local event for our Atlanta community that respects and appreciates Revolt as a brand immensely.”

The Summit kicked off with a ceremony featuring local community leaders, and Detavio Samuels, ceo of Revolt, who took the stage to officially name Nov. 11 “Revolt TV & Media Day.” Among features of the program: Live viewings of Revolt’s original series “Assets Over Liabilities” co-hosted by financial experts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings running commentary with Chance The Rapper, and a live recording of the Atlanta-based “Big Facts” podcast that featured hosts Big Bank, DJ Scream and Baby Jade along with guest Rick Ross. Panels included “The Excellence Program Executive Chat” highlighting the Combs Endeavor Excellence Program, and “For The Love of The A,” which featured Atlanta’s cultural curators Killer Mike, Offset and 2 Chainz discussing how the rising generation can use their voice to impact change. Financial gurus and co-hosts Bilal and Millings of the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast also led a session with Chance the Rapper to discuss the importance of building wealth, accessing capital and establishing generational wealth.

Attendees also had access to AT&T Office Hours—10-minute, one-on-one mentoring sessions with top industry leaders that they could reserve through the Revolt Summit app at no cost. More than 50 mentors participated, offering personalized advice on setting goals and navigating careers.

A high-energy “Dream in Black” pitch competition invited emerging tech entrepreneurs of color to present ideas and the impacts that they are making in Black communities. Celebrity judges Angela Yee and Iddris Sandu led the competition.

The popular career fair at Revolt Summit came back to life as well with a few COVID-19-era adjustments: The setup included a Zoom-powered virtual booth so that sponsor companies still operating remotely could participate and meet Summit attendees. A small HBCU (historically Black college or university) “Road to Summit” event helped connect students who wanted to participate in the event remotely from campus. And a highlight of the show, McKenzie says, was a custom dental “grill” activation that allowed attendees to make appointments through the event app to have custom jewelry made that is quintessential to hip-hop culture and Atlanta.

“Bringing the franchises to a live audience was very important to us, because as a brand we are really invested in creating these new properties that people fall in love with and that show we’re listening to our audience, and that they see themselves represented,” she says. “Creating an event that not only entertains but helps people learn what is available in the entertainment industry—it’s that idea of creating something very different than what others are doing in the space.”

To connect the local in-person event with a larger Revolt audience, the brand streamed all live conversations. In addition, fans could access the Summit content through the Revolt app and watch select clips on YouTube. Agencies: 5WPR; Superfly (experiential); AT&T (365 marketing).