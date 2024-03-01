FX and Nobu Partner on Experiences to Give Consumers a Taste of the World of ‘Shōgun’

“When we’re building a campaign, we definitely want to make sure we cast a wide net, but for something like ‘Shōgun,’ we also need to craft specific messaging and engagements so that they feel customized to the audience. It is a delicate outreach when you’re talking about a historical drama because there could be one wrong move and you lose their interest.”

—Kenya Hardaway, SVP-Integrated Promotions, FX

Nobu Hospitality is known for its high-end dining and hotel experiences around the world that blend modern luxury and Japanese tradition, making the brand the perfect fit for a partnership with FX on its new series “Shōgun.” In the two weeks leading up to the Hulu premiere on Feb. 27, FX and Nobu collaborated on several experiences inspired by the Japanese historical drama at five Nobu locations across the U.S.

Guests at Nobu Hotels in Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami Beach and Palo Alto traveled back in time to Japan’s late Sengoku period through pop-up lobby installations showcasing costumes and designs seen in “Shōgun.” Hotel guests checking in from Feb. 21 to 27 were treated to in-room drops of an exclusive amenity kit from Bokksu, a Japanese gift box subscription service, which featured a selection of seasonal snacks.

Participating Nobu Restaurants continued the series’ cultural and culinary voyage with two signature cocktails: Samurai Brew, a mix of Qui Platinum Extra Añejo Tequila and Nobu Sake, and Haze Over Osaka, made with Iwai Tradition Japanese Whisky.

Set in 1600s Japan, “Shōgun” takes viewers through the story of a powerful new empire at a time of civil war and legendary samurai. With epic storytelling at the heart of the 10-episode limited series, creating a multifaceted marketing campaign was no easy task for the FX team. The network took great care to align with the right brand partners and influencer voices to authentically represent the show and drive interest to tune in, says Kenya Hardaway, svp-integrated promotions at FX.

“It was really about the hooks from the actual story itself that we could make relevant to today’s audience through indulging in cuisine, the looks and wardrobe that were part of the show and other themes that we felt creatively, people could still relate to,” she says. “We’re able to provide texture and engage multiple senses through sight of the gallery images and the costumes, meal moments to taste and enjoy cuisine from the era, and opportunities to connect through cultural elements like music.”

A producer from “Shōgun” collaborated with the marketing team on the campaign, helping to translate elements from the screen to the real world. FX’s art and design teams worked with a kanji artist to create a kanji logo for the show, as well as a brush-stroke, calligraphy script version of the network’s logo, both of which were incorporated into the pop-up installations.

Actors from the series participated in content used to promote “Shōgun” on social media and give fans an inside look at the making of the show. Highlighting its partnership with Nobu, FX released a video featuring “Shōgun” producer and actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who plays lead character Yoshii Toranaga, and Chef Nobu Matsuhisa enjoying sake and sushi as old friends at Nobu Los Angeles. Their conversation touched on their respective disciplines, Japanese culture and food, and authentic storytelling, intertwined with clips and behind-the-scenes footage from “Shōgun.”

FX invited influencers from the Japanese and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, pop culture and travel content creators, and fans of James Clavell’s bestselling 1975 “Shōgun” novel on which the show is based to visit Nobu locations and sample their menu offerings, while dipping into the “Shōgun” world and sharing it with a broader audience. In addition to the Nobu collaboration, FX hosted bicoastal Omakase dinners with Asia-Pacific influencers at two Michelin-starred Japanese restaurants: Masa in New York City and n/naka in L.A.

“When we’re building a campaign, we definitely want to make sure we cast a wide net, but for something like ‘Shōgun,’ we also need to craft specific messaging and engagements so that they feel customized to the audience. It is a delicate outreach when you’re talking about a historical drama because there could be one wrong move and you lose their interest, and then when you pair that with the need to have this be very focused on being culturally accurate, it’s another layer of complexity,” Hardaway says. “Luckily, being partners with the show and having the opportunity to work with great brands who respect, recognize and understand this culture helped guide us in a way that we were able to do it successfully.” Agency: Cartwheel and Co. Marketing.

