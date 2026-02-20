Twice a year, the fashion elite gather in Manhattan for couture runway shows and exclusive soirees during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). But sponsors and brands are increasingly showing up with approachable experiences that help democratize the high-profile event and unchain those velvet ropes. From Sensodyne to Jinx to the Idaho Potato Commission (no, really), see what kind of experiential action was in store from Feb. 11-16 during the fall/winter edition of NYFW 2026.

CROWN ROYAL’S MARQUIS MOMENTS

Crown Royal Marquis unveiled a nationwide “Marquis Moments” campaign during NYFW 2026 with a pop-up event on Feb. 11 that paid homage to nightlife culture. The experience marked the kickoff of the multicity Soulection Tour, an event series that’s celebrating 15 years of artist collective Soulection, and its contributions to global music culture.

Crown got the evening started with a co-branded capsule drop hosted in collaboration with fashion label Purple Brand at the retailer’s SoHo location. Then, it was on to late-night eatery Scarr’s Pizza. Along the way, a few blocks from the restaurant, the window displays of an electronics store were taken over with old-school TVs, each bearing the Crown Royal Marquis name and logo to tease the pop-up.

At Scarr’s, Crown had completely transformed the space into a mini branded nightclub featuring Crown Royal Marquis cocktails, surprise dj sets from Soulection founder Joe Kay and producer Chase B, and plenty of slices of za served in custom boxes.

Upcoming Soulection Tour stops include Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago, with more planned throughout the year. Each event is designed to “reflect the spontaneity of nightlife” and the dj community. (Agency: This & That)

Photos: Courtesy of Crown Royal Marquis

IDAHO POTATO COMMISSION’S HAUTE POTATO COLLECTION

In recent years, we’ve seen Goldfish crackers encased in a glass purse and a Hidden Valley Ranch apparel collection enter the NYFW chat. This year, it was the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) time to shine.

The organization took over part of NYC’s Grand Central Terminal on Feb. 11 to deliver a pop-up runway show that had models donning its Haute Potato Collection, a real-deal clothing line that encompasses gowns, suits and “architectural details”—and is entirely fashioned from burlap Idaho potato sacks.

It seems the IPC took its style cues from Marilyn Monroe, who famously wore an Idaho potato sack in 1951. Flash-forward 75 years, and the very same material returned to the runway, this time reimagined by Idaho-born designer Cartier Dior Eliasen.

Beyond the catwalk, the organization, in partnership with Grand Brasserie, served up innovative, Idaho potato-centric hors d’oeuvres that underscored the clothing collection’s themes of craft and origin.

The activation, however, wasn’t just a splashy stunt; it was designed to boost awareness of No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger. To that end, the IPC auctioned off select dresses from the new line and donated the proceeds to the nonprofit.

Photo: Courtesy of the Idaho Potato Commission

JINX’S PURRFECT MATCH

To launch its new cat food line, Jinx took advantage of the overlap between NYFW and Valentine’s Day with The Purrfect Match, an invite-only event in NYC hosted in collaboration with global creator Tinx.

The strategy was derived from the cultural insight that cat ownership is often viewed as the “ultimate” green flag in the dating world, with touchpoints to match. Like custom Green Flag/Red Flag scratch-off cards that revealed playful dating and personality traits through the eyes of a feline.

There was also the Kitty Corner, where attendees could play with rescue kittens from Animal Haven NYC. Those who spent time with the kittens scored a “Green Flag Certified” card, while anyone who adopted a kitty was gifted a free year’s supply of Jinx cat food.

Other highlights spanned an Illustration Station offering personalized live portraits of attendees’ pets; a roaming Lint Roller Attendant; a fashion-centric Kitty Klaw claw machine; and a pool table transformed into a product installation with nods to cat parenthood, from perch structures to allergy meds and bandages styled in brass bowls to branded matchboxes to a three-tiered cake. (Agencies: Sterling Social, production; PR Dept Inc. and Manifest, p.r.)

Photo credits: Middle Grey Studios; BFA

L’AGENCE X GOOGLE’S DREAM CLOSET

Women’s fashion brand L’Agence is a NYFW veteran, and for 2026, the company upped the ante through a partnership with Google. With the help of Google’s generative AI try-on tool, the brand on Feb 11 activated a futuristic “dream closet” experience that merged fashion, tech and commerce, and helped take the guesswork out of shopping for the editors and creators in attendance.

In a sleek, white and gold environment, attendees were invited to use the virtual try-on tech to upload a photo of themselves, and virtually experience 10 looks from L’Agence’s Fall ’26 Presentation in real time, and pre-order items on the brand’s website.

According to a statement from L’Agence ceo Jonny Saven, “Today, fashion is about how a woman experiences a brand, not just the product itself… By incorporating AI-powered virtual try on with our Fall 2026 launch, we’re turning inspiration into something immediate, personal and interactive.”

Photo credit: Madison McGaw/BFA

NUDESTIX CAFÉ

The beauty-themed café trend is still going strong, and Nudestix tapped into the approach on Feb. 11 for NYFW with the Nudestix Café pop-up at Fellini Coffee in the West Village. In the morning, the space was open to influencers and media, who were treated to breakfast, touch-ups and a masterclass by celebrity makeup artist Brittany Whitfield, in partnership with Ulta.

The café was then open to the public, with the first 50 people to arrive on-site scoring two Nudestix Blush Tint shades. Those who stopped by could try a limited-edition Nudestix “Sweet Cheeks Pollen” coffee beverage, and anyone who purchased a Fellini drink and signed up to be part of the Nudestix community walked away with one free Blush Tint.

TARGET’S SPRING BEAUTY STUDIO

Target has unleashed its largest spring beauty rollout to date, with nearly 3,000 new products and 60-plus new brands for consumers to explore. So to celebrate and showcase what’s next in the space, the brand hosted the Target Spring Beauty Studio experience on Feb. 11 at its concept store in SoHo.

The activation was part education, part hands-on discovery, with dedicated vignettes and touchpoints spanning expert-led beauty sessions, professional touch-up bars and trend-forward fashion showcases. Attendees could stop at the Your Aura Touch-Up Bar for quick, upscale beauty refreshes provided by celebrity makeup artists, hair stylists and fashion pros who helped participants find the right palette to complement everything from their makeup to their jewelry.

There were also live demos, during which experts, like the ceo and founder of Camille Rose, demonstrated beauty techniques and illustrated how their products enhance hair texture, skin and glow. In addition, the Broadway Beauty Bar featured launches across makeup, hair, skin and fragrance, and now sits permanently at Target’s SoHo location.

Rounding things out was a fashion showcase on spring trends hosted by Cosmopolitan’s Julee Wilson, and Kahlana Barfield Brown, founder and designer of KBB by KAHLANA, who, during the event, debuted her style edit, which will live at Target SoHo.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder & Ilya Savenok/Getty Images

SENSODYNE’S BRANDED LOUNGE AND RESTROOM

To celebrate both NYFW and The Cut’s Spring Fashion Issue, editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples hosted a pop-up experience on Feb. 12 at The Blond featuring Sensodyne as the event’s sponsor, and dj duo The Misshapes as the evening’s performers.

Having just launched its Clinical Repair toothpaste, designed to repair sensitive teeth, Sensodyne leveraged its sponsorship to hype the new product. For one, the brand provided a “repair and reset” lounge featuring soft lighting and music, an ice sculpture, calming visual projections and signature cocktails and mocktails that gave attendees a reprieve from the party atmosphere.

Sensodyne could also be found in the restroom. The branded environment offered another touchpoint that promoted the toothpaste via samples, mirror and wall decals, attendants distributing hot towels, and other surprise-and-delight moments. (Agency: C. O’Neil Productions)

Photo credit: BFA

TRESEMMÉ’S A-LIST SALON

Longstanding NYFW partner TRESemmé took a more extended approach to the event than other brands, popping up for six full days in SoHo from Feb. 11-16 with the A-List Salon. While the appointment-only experience was mostly available to media and influencers for complimentary hair-styling, the brand also opened up the activation to consumers for the day on Feb. 14.

Those who visited the upscale black and gold space were treated to hair touch-ups with the brand’s A-List Collection, NYFW-inspired photo moments, gourmet hot chocolate and TRESemmé giveaways. Ooh la la. (Agency: Mirror NYC)

Photo credit: Eduardo Perez

VITAL PROTEINS’ DINER

The countless makeup artists, hair stylists, estheticians, nail techs and backstage crews that make Fashion Week runway shows possible tend to run on fumes as early mornings and late nights are a standard part of the gig. So to keep the behind-the-scenes teams fueled up, Vital Proteins activated The Vital Diner pop-up from Feb. 10-11, and leveraged a partnership with mega-star makeup artist Patrick Ta.

The Vital Diner was open to the public, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fashion Week professionals, however, scored expedited entry. And with its collection of collagen powders that blur the lines between beauty and wellness, the brand was well positioned to make its mark on NYFW insiders and consumers.

The free, sit-down dining experience was anchored by a full menu of elevated, diner-inspired items infused with Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides (think: Haute Lattes, Power Stack Pancakes and Avo-Aesthetic Toast). And with the products’ promise to help users “look, move and feel their best,” the brand was able to clearly map back to its goal of keeping backstage Fashion Week crews on their A-game.

Beyond the f&b, the diner experience featured the Vital Photobooth, the Power-Up Powder Room for quick glam touch-ups and the space to reset and recharge.

The partnership with Ta came to life through a custom “BE GOOD” smoothie served up at the diner that embodied his “glow ethos,” as well as a VIP event at the diner hosted by the makeup artist. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: Luis Antonio Ruiz

