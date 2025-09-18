Neutrals for fall? Groundbreaking… Brands broke out of the traditional warm color palette and cozy vibes for their activations during the Fall 2025 edition of New York Fashion Week. Instead, they leaned into off-beat collabs, bold designs, nostalgia and AI for experiences that had consumers waiting in lines to snag samples or catch glimpses of the season’s hottest fashion trends. No Miranda Priestly pursed lips here as we explore 10 brand activations that popped up around the city for NYFW, Sept. 11-16.

CAPRI-SUN

Move over glass Goldfish purse, there’s a new zany handbag that we just have to get our hands on: the Capri-Sun x Christian Siriano Pouch Purse. The drink’s iconic squeezy, silver silhouette served as the basis for the oversized clutch design, and it’s adorned with dangling fruit charms and colorful chains. Capri-Sun’s yellow straws are also incorporated into the purse as the zipper pull.

Siriano took inspiration from the decades-long fan DIYs that have turned Capri-Sun drink pouches into upcycled fashion statements. The Pouch Purse made its debut on the runway of Siriano’s SS26 collection showcase during NYFW, but the limited-edition drop will soon be available for fans to purchase at caprisunpouchpurse.com.

Photos: Courtesy of The Kraft Heinz Company

COMPLEX

Complex, a media platform for youth culture, hosted an invite-only program with several brand and designer collabs on Sept. 11 at Moonlight Studio in SoHo. First, Chime partnered with Complex on a finance and fashion masterclass that featured actor-rapper Joey Bada$$ and jewelry artist Greg Yuna. The event also showcased limited-edition Chime merchandise, including a t-shirt and hoodie, and Chime cardholders received exclusive access through a dedicated VIP lane.

In the evening, designer Raul Lopez, founder of LUAR, presented an interactive installation featuring the Lexus GX, alongside his driving glove and scarf designs. Gaming then took center stage when New York design team Who Decides War unveiled their collaboration with 2K Games’ Borderlands 4. Attendees stepped into a masked photo booth and had the chance to win the new limited-edition Who Decides War x Borderlands 4 merch collection. Signature Lobos cocktails and djs added to the day’s lively atmosphere.

Photo credit: Sara Kerens for Complex; Complex

GLANCE

Forecasting trends is a big part of the fashion industry, so AI commerce platform Glance arrived in Midtown’s Bustle Plaza with an ultramodern newsstand to share predictions on the future of shopping. The AI-powered Glance Fashion Newsstand had attendees upload selfies, and within minutes, AI-curated, shareable looks appeared on huge screens, which were designed to fit their personal style and were instantly shoppable.

“It was amazing to watch New Yorkers move from asking themselves ‘What do I want?’ to imagining ‘Who could I be?’—taking fashion from the runway to real life,” Naveen Tewari, founder and ceo of Glance, said in a statement. (Agency: BMF)

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Glance

GOTHAM

Cannabis had its moment on a few NYFW runways, thanks to partnerships with female-founded cannabis concept store Gotham. At both the Collina Strada and Eckhaus Latta shows, models strutted down the runway consuming cannabis as part of their looks. Gotham collaborated with the fashion brands on weed-inspired products, including Collina Strada’s limited-edition top featuring a pocket for a vape pen and an Eckhaus Latta x Gotham lighter sheath and joint case. Gotham also expanded its presence with exclusive backstage gifting at the Theophilio, Tyler McGillivary and Allina Liu shows.

GUESS

Part café, part fashion installation, Caffè Guess invited NYFW-goers into a sensorial space where they previewed Guess’ Fall ’25 Collection while enjoying artisanal coffee, gelato and biscotti. A vintage black-and-white photo booth was available for snaps, and a fruit stand market added to the café’s Italian-inspired setting. Open Sept. 13-14, Caffè Guess served up live fashion illustrations, premium giveaways and curated photo moments. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: CNC Agency

LIQUID I.V.

On Sept. 12, the Liquid I.V. Bodega Pop-up in SoHo welcomed celebrities and influencers for an exclusive event that took them through a transformative experience “from glitchy to good” inside a fully branded convenience store. Starting off, the Glitch Grocer was a chaotic space designed to reflect “the jitters, crashes and burnout of traditional energy drinks,” then attendees walked through fridge doors into the Good Energy Grocer, a clean, vibrant environment powered by Liquid I.V.’s new product Energy Multiplier Sugar-Free.

Touchpoints included shelves stocked with Liquid I.V. products, an Energy Bank ATM dispensing product, nostalgic games and a crash-out confessional. NYC streetwear designer Jeff Staple created exclusive deli-themed merch for the green-fueled pop-up.

Photos: Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

OLAY

The skincare category is bursting at the seams, but Olay appeared to slice through the NYFW buzz with an educational pop-up hosted in Bryant Park. There, the brand taught attendees how “only Olay” has cracked the code on cellular aging, and how its 70-plus years of delivering science-based products and results triumph over today’s skincare fads.

Beauty buffs in attendance could play a true/false game that put skincare trends “on trial” and shined a spotlight on Olay’s proven results, and they were rewarded with full-size products. They could also snag free limited-edition swag, like mini totes, compact mirrors and bedazzled mini Olay products, and enjoy complimentary scoops of sorbet or gelato from brand partner Casa Toscana. (Agency: Small Girls PR) –K.S.

Photo: Courtesy of Olay

REVLON

In partnership with Who What Wear, Revlon launched the Revlon Beauty Bar aboard a red double-decker bus parked outside Bloomingdale’s in SoHo. The mobile activation offered personalized Revlon ColorStay shade-matching sessions in an illuminated makeup studio visible to passersby through a window wall. “Radiance-boosting” mocktails were served on the top floor in an elevated lounge space designed for connection and content capture during NYFW. (Partners: Future Creative; Horizon Media; RMNG)

Photos: Courtesy of Who What Wear

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Before the rush of runway shows, Saks Fifth Avenue invited designers, models, influencers and media for a fashion community event at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks to connect and unwind with cocktails and moments of relaxation. Roopal Patel, svp and fashion director for Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, hosted the NYFW party, which featured beats from dj Disco Lines; a leopard print, Saks-branded pool table; a photo booth; and a champagne tower. Salt Hank served his cult-favorite French dip sandwiches, and he was paraded through the venue with sparklers, a welcome sight for attendees.

TARGET

Inspired by its latest campaign, Forever Fall, Target brought the energy, look and feel of football game day to its Target Style Tailgate event set against the backdrop of the High Line’s Chelsea Market Passage on Sept. 13. A halftime-style spectacle that was part pep rally, part fashion show, choreographed by Sarah O’Gleby, kicked off the program. The Brooklyn United Marching Band and the Brooklynettes Dance Team pumped up the crowd. Styling duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald styled the performers, and models wore items from KBB by Kahlana.

Headliner Suki Waterhouse performed, and djs D-Nice and Kitty Ca$h spun tunes. Designer and former Target collaborator Isaac Mizrahi made a surprise appearance, in addition to several special guests, including Natasha Lyonne, Ciara Miller, Devin Booker, Kysre Gondrezick and more, all styled in Target’s Fall 2025 looks.

Beyond the stage, Target offered several touchpoints for attendees to sample and interact with brands. The Beauty Clubhouse provided makeup touch-ups and product trials, while The Scent Bar guided participants through personalized fragrance journeys. Chef Rodney Scott reimagined tailgating f&b classics for the menu. Veuve Clicquot supplied champagne, and Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic beer brand BERO mixed custom mocktails. (Agency: David Stark Design)

Photos: Courtesy of Target

From The NYFW Archives: