The world of money is changing fast, and Money20/20 USA, the fintech trade show and conference that took place at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Oct. 27-30, is channeling that energy into a dynamic event that every year rewrites the book on the show floor experience with bold enthusiasm and supercharged commitment to uplift and breakthroughs.

“Our theme this year is Human x Machine,” said Kathryn Frankson, global director-marketing, Money20/20. “The thinking is that humans and our increasingly intelligent machine counterparts are combining to create a whole new world. So, it’s our job to show this interplay. You see the X in our branding? That’s because it’s a multiplier.”

As attendees entered the show floor—dubbed the Money Hall—they could step right to the X in an interactive feature, which put them in a branded photo-op, and the multiplier frame of mind. Here are some of the ways the show once again pushed the boundaries of event experience.

Binary Exchange

In a splashy graphic representation of the event’s theme, humans could scan their badges and physically connect with each other—as in giving high fives, hugging or shaking hands—and the machine translated their connections into binary code on live, evolving digital artwork to an awe-inspiring effect. The gold coins earned could be redeemed for limited edition swag.

Thoughtful Wayfinding

There’s a lot going on on this show floor, and a caring touch was the positioning of wayfinding screens marked with high-visibility markers in multiple locations. Attendees could view an interactive map or download the app, which also featured the map. A co-located charging station was also appreciated and provided a high touchpoint sponsorship opportunity.

Content-Meets-Connection Space

Leveraging the buzz concept, the show introduced a dedicated space that hosted two MoneyPot podcast booths, a stage and a bar. This could have been a separate mini-event altogether, with all the right ingredients including coffee and a fun photo-zone. Attendees came for the content and stayed to chill in comfy chairs, listening to live audio stream in headphones that were provided. Not having to be physically by the stage and get all the insights on their terms was a dealbreaker.

Off the Record Stage

When was the last time someone took your phone away and put it in a sealed pouch? That’s what happened when you entered the Off the Record Stage, a behind-the-curtain space for candid conversations. Phones went in YONDR pouches that were unlocked upon exit, just in case attendees were too tempted to record what the industry shakers really think.

Must Meet

Curated speed dating is not a new concept at events, but it’s certainly gaining ground as attendees look for meaningful one-on-one connections that can advance their careers and take their projects to the next step. At Money20/20, attendees had an opportunity to have up to six 12-minute meetings that best met their goals.

Brands Level Up

Financial services organizations and industry suppliers brought their A-game and leaned into the concept of serious fun with polished, and sometimes quirky, exhibits and imaginative hospitality. From branded cold brew to oat milk lattes, coffee flowed at many booths, often for all attendees. Flavored boba teas, gelatos (pistachio is the winner), and waters and ice tea infused with natural juices went well with flavored popcorn, but honestly, had a hard time competing with food and snacks available as part of the event all around the floor.

Identity verification company AU10TIX put a positive spin on face ID with a headshot activation complete with makeup touchups by a professional artist. Trulioo, a global identity verification company, promoted its AI capabilities with expert consults and manicures by Clockwork, an AI-powered nail-painting robot. Attendees could pick from a variety of colors and also received a pot of polish remover.

Cross-border payment company Thunes welcomed attendees with a lounge-like setting full of luxury textures and thoughtful lighting. Mastercard did a masterclass in a meeting space that felt elevated yet intimate enough for candid discussions. Twentyfold, another Money20/20 event, offered an edgy take on demo stations. GBG Idology, an onboarding intelligence company, drove their message of security with a photo opp with the Big Bad Wolf, while Chargebacks911 invited attendees to experience a full-on haunted house.

Indeed, Money 20/20 is the place where money does business, and plays hard too.

