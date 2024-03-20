Step aside, U2. The corporate event marketing world is ready to take the Las Vegas Sphere and reimagine the general session experience for the industry in the process.

Today, Sphere Entertainment Co. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that Sphere will host its first keynote for a corporate event on June 18 as part of the HPE Discover conference. The keynote will be given by Antonio Neri, HPE president and ceo. Handling production is i4D Event Services, agency of record for HPE events.

“Big moments call for bold moves,” Jim Jackson, cmo at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said in a press release. “At the core of HPE’s rapid transformation is a commitment to bringing innovative, new experiences that engage new audiences and define the future. Sphere is the perfect venue for us to declare what’s next for our brand and to bring to life the technologies that will enable enterprises to thrive in the AI era.”

All eyes are on how HPE will leverage Sphere’s specs for content. The “Exposphere” surrounding the venue has been dubbed the “largest LED screen on Earth, and consists of about 1.2 million LED pucks [lights], and according to the venue, is capable of displaying more than 1 billion different colors—”creating an unparalleled digital canvas for brands to connect with their audiences that resonates in new and innovative ways.”

Sphere’s indoor Atrium consists of 5.7 million cubic feet of space, including the main venue “bowl.” It features 17,600 seats and a 160,000-square-foot LED screen that “wraps up, over and around the audience.” Sphere Entertainment Co. calls out the venue’s other technologies, which include Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers “precise, crystal-clear sound” to every seat, no matter the size or type of event,” the group says.

“Sphere is where the world’s biggest artists, and now the biggest brands, go when they want to create an experience unlike any other,” Jennifer Koester, president-Sphere business operations at Sphere Entertainment, said in the release. “Sphere is a next-generation medium and a powerful platform for companies to educate and demonstrate—connecting with their audiences in a way they can only do at Sphere. The HPE keynote will leverage the venue’s cutting-edge technologies to deliver a bespoke experience that sets a new bar for brand storytelling and corporate events.”

Photo credit: Andy Gillmore/Sphere