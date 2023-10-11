Fusing fashion and tech, Vision Expo West 2023 welcomed eyecare professionals from all facets of the optical and vision industry at The Venetian Convention Center & Expo in Las Vegas Sept. 27-30. Top eyewear brands from around the world consistently level up activations at VEW, adding a touch of celebration and play to a b-to-b event, and letting their style shine.

The show is also evolving with several new elements, including a redesigned floorplan centered around Park Ave, Union Ave, and Focus Ave to help attendees navigate some 400 exhibitors. The new Look East neighborhood showcased a curated collection from Asia’s suppliers. DJs brought a groovy vibe to The Atelier neighborhood and the Innovation Stage.

“This year was especially spectacular—it truly felt like the industry was finally back after a few long and challenging years, illustrated by the largest show attendance since 2019,” said Fran Pennella, vp-Vision Expo, at RX, co-organizer of Vision Expo.

While the eyecare pros were taking in the latest in frames and equipment, EM was on-site to check out the most popular activations, best-crafted builds and flashiest bling.

Trade Show Trends:

Live interactive art.

Ray-Ban and Meta teamed up for the next-generation smart glasses, and the line to get hands-on with them wrapped around the corner of the massive booth of EssilorLuxottica, Ray-Ban’s parent company. Rooted in Ray-Ban’s “Genuine since you left your mark” campaign, the experience invited attendees to “make their own mark” on a glass installation created by a visual artist Cam Parker in his signature mural style. A professional photographer took their picture, which they could download from a QR code and share on socials, before moving on to the Ray-Ban art bag station, where they could customize a colorful tote with fabric markers and glue-on patches. More than 1,000 bags were given out on the first day alone.

Patches and custom t-shirts.

Speaking of patches, they were all the rage at the exhibit by eyewear brand Tura. “Anytime you put an eyepatch on something, people love it,” said Janna Ossinsky, marketing manager for Tura. Attendees could pick from a selection of t-shirts (knots, fringe, or loops) with the company’s logo and add glittery stars, hearts, lips, and of course, eyes to make it their own. Even though the activation was originally designed as a giveaway for a qualifying purchase, it quickly became a business driver. “Once attendees realize it’s only a six-piece buy-in, they sit down with the rep,” Ossinksy said.

Museum collabs.

The worlds of artistry and beauty have long been intertwined but in the past couple of years, art museums and brand collabs have been reaching new heights. At VEW, an eyewear brand Zenni presented its partnership with the Asian Art Museum with beautiful and thoughtful giveaways, including blue light blocking glasses, a laser to show how the protection works, a pouch, cleaning cloths, a beauty bag, and PD rulers for measuring the pupillary distance for finding the perfect fit. All pieces featured art from the museum’s collection, offering an elevated take on bringing the joy of discovery into focus.

Brand essence.

Notes and art were part of the story at the exhibit by Etnia Barcelona, where the independent eyewear brand was showcasing its Miscelanea campaign that explores the imaginary world blending the symbols and elements of the Japanese and Mediterranean cultures. While bright, colorful campaign imagery was front and center, the exhibit also leaned into the vibe of the brand’s flagship store in Barcelona, mixing innovation and tradition in every detail of the exhibit, from rich wood counters with faux marble tops, leather couches, rugs, and even a newspaper as a giveaway. “It’s all part of the essence of Etnia,” said Carla Alvarez with Etnia Eyewear Culture.

Distilled details.

Fashion eyewear brand OGI celebrated 25 years in business with a space that highlighted its commitment to independent thinking and attention to detail. From splashy graphics to virtual try-on stations to a chess game in brand hues to a stack of LIFE magazines under a gramophone, a relatively small footprint spoke volumes about the brand. One key detail not to be missed? A whiskey giveaway, complete with a stack of cocktail recipes, a perfect pairing of craftsmanship that withstands the test of time. And yes, independent thinking is pretty “neat.”

Scavenger hunt with valuable, fun prizes.

To promote its Premier Edge plan and other offerings, health insurance company VSP Vision launched a scavenger hunt not just around its rather large footprint but also the entire showfloor, turning attendees into active participants. Each of the 20 QR codes took them to landing pages covering various aspects of the company. The points were added up on the leaderboard in real time, and the top three winners received a tablet, a Ferragamo men’s wallet, and a Bebe crossbody bag. But a fan favorite was a Solar Eclipse kit to share with their patients in anticipation of the “ring of fire” eclipse coming this October.

Irresistible photo-op.

A sumptuous pink-lips couch and a flowery backdrop make for a photo magnet in the Betsy Johnson activation. Perhaps still riding the wave of the Barbie pink magic, even middle-aged guys who probably wear lab coats in real life, were happy to pose and get their badge scanned, not to mention true brand fans who didn’t have to be asked twice to do the splits.

Uber-bling giveaway.

Elton John Eyewear made a flamboyant entrance with a flashy light-up sign that captured the attention of attendees who were then hard-pressed not to line up for glittery, shimmering clutches with a capital E. “This is serious bling,” commented one of the attendees in line that was blocking the entrance to the showfloor. The rock star himself would have been proud.