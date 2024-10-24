New York Comic Con is a bustling fandom event, but outside the walls of the Javits Center in New York City is a landscape and people not so easily surprised—unless it involves 20 unique “Deadpool” variants galavanting about, that is. Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment unleashed a street team to promote the “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie, now available on home media, with the Big A$& Bus Tour (you read that right) that rolled around Manhattan featuring the “Deadpool Corps” from the Marvel Studios film.

From 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19, the bus made stops at Times Square, Grand Central Terminal, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the Citizen Store (to check out the new Marvel x Citizen Here Comes Deadpool watch), and then finally, the Javits Center.

And in true “Deadpool” fashion, the promotions were quite cheeky: “Fans are encouraged to get their butts over to each tour stop to snag some sweet prizes and snap those legendary selfies with the variants.” And “Grab your best bubs to meet the Deadpool Corps—’cause it’s gonna be one helluva fourth-wall-breaking, Merc-with-a-Mouth-approved adventure!”

“The Deadpool variants took New York City by storm and just kept coming, coming and coming…” says Chris Bess, global publicity director at Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment. “The bus tour to iconic New York City landmarks was designed to engage fans and adults, generating buzz, social content, and excitement for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ now available on digital.”

The Deadpool variants kicked off their tour by “fueling up” at a classic New York City hot dog stand, and made sure to stop at a souvenir shop to get decked out in “I Love NYC” gear. Agency: Little Cinema.

Check out the ‘Deadpool’ Shenanigans:

Related: