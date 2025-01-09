First-time CES exhibitor Scout Motors made its announcements under the theme, “The right balance of touch, tech and connection brings people together.” It’s a message we’re seeing play out universally at the show this year in Las Vegas, where technology innovations are often touchless and seamless, inspiring marketers to think beyond talking specs and delivering on spectacular. While there are a few missing big-name players on the show floor this year (Google, for one, and many automotive OEMs), newcomers like Scout are giving experience builders plenty to talk about.

Here, we bring you more scenes, insights and inspiration from CES 2025.

Samsung’s Artful Approach

The company’s “AI for All” vision came to life in a futuristic exhibit showcasing the unified AI ecosystem, linking home, work and travel, with some immersive surprises inside. Synched video walls at the entrance set the rhythm as attendees stepped into the Hub of Everywhere, a visual experience of the company’s thought leadership in the AI-powered future. From there, attendees could explore specific AI and IoT technologies in various environments. Arguably one of the most compelling—and mind-blowing—sections of the exhibit was A New Vision of Art, an immersive space celebrating the brand’s partnership with Art Basel. Mapped projection and TVs transported attendees to some of the world’s most prestigious museums, including MoMA and The Met, delivering a true moment of awe. (Partners: Cheil Worldwide, creative/strategy; MC², build)

Oshkosh Corporation Debuts with a Hero Story

A notable newcomer to CES, Oshkosh Corporation showcased its electrification, AI, autonomy and connectivity solutions for “everyday heroes,” including firefighters, postal carriers and airport workers, among others, and the communities they serve with a 12,000-square-foot exhibit that showcased the company’s brands under one umbrella. The transparent LED wall offered a dynamic backdrop to the central focal point—the Airport of the Future, where attendees could use the kiosks to do a deeper dive into the future of airport tech, while neighborhoods around the perimeter offered product demos, including HARR-E, an autonomous, electric refuse collection robot that offers on-demand trash and recycling pickup via a smartphone app or virtual at-home assistant. Exit surveys were employed, among other measurement techniques. (Partner: 3D Exhibits)

Mobileye Reimagines its Autonomous Future Showcase

True to its commitment to start with a blank slate every year (see the CES 2024 exhibit), Mobileye is taking full advantage of the height of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall with its “City of Mobileye” exhibit that mimics a skyline to showcase its transportation and automotive technology. Attendees could explore the chips, radars and other tech inside “buildings” before seeing some of them in action in the autonomous vehicles. “TED Talks” on the stage gathered hundreds of attendees. The VIP area increased for this show; it looked so much like a stamped concrete building (SEG fabric) that it was hard not to touch. A standout touchpoint that consistently drew a crowd was a plexiglass car demo that made it easy to visualize the technology inside a car.

“We found that having a dedicated person for each demo makes a huge difference,” said Diane Be’ery, vp-marketing at Mobileye. (Partner: Ruckus Marketing)

Panasonic Goes All in on Wellness

A case study in storytelling, Panasonic’s exhibit invited attendees to explore the vision of “Well into the future” in a 15,000-square-foot exhibit that showcased its Panasonic Go growth initiative and key partnerships. Attendees entered the enclosed exhibit through a mist-shrouded entrance, walked along the Heritage Row that explored the company’s history, and opened into the space focusing on AI-driven solutions, such as a personal wellness coach Umi before entering the “Green Impact” space that addressed various environment-related solutions and technologies. Sheer fabric walls, muted tones and sustainable design materials underlined the message of sustainability. Check out more from Panasonic here. (Partner: Czarnowski)

EssilorLuxottica Leans into Intrigue

Elegance met innovative design at the EssilorLuxottica exhibit that showcased the brand’s innovation in eyewear. The new Nuance Audio glasses with built-in hearing technology were the focal point—the exhibit reflected the concept of directional soundwaves with LED rings that crowned the exhibit. Curved LED screens and fabric walls created an intriguing space to explore the new technology at the central hub and in the surrounding pods. A dedicated area showcased Ray-Ban Meta glasses currently available for purchase, while the main part of the exhibit was designed to elevate the awareness of Nuance Audio.

Pascale Desroches, vp-marketing at EssilorLuxottica, said: “You should never do the same thing twice at CES. If you’re standing still, you’re going backward.” (Partner: MC²)

Seoul Semiconductor / Seoul Viosys

Just steps away from the visual onslaught of the Central Hall, this exhibit offered a calm, open footprint essentially encompassed in cardboard walls with a few cardboard tables and seats and a MicroLED demo, also with a cardboard sign. The displays felt more like a conference poster session but with enough white space not to be overwhelming. Attendees actually spent time reading and took notes with pictures.

Scout Motors Embraces Unfinished Plywood

The Detroit-based automotive maker and first-time CES exhibitor had the goal of “highlighting the right mix of tactile experiences and modern technology,” and the brand’s space in Central Plaza certainly supported it. What caught our attention first was a fresh wood smell, and as we entered the space, we could see that entire booth was constructed of raw plywood materials and beams—no finishes, just a clean, natural look. At the center of the space was an inviting large fire pit with tree-stump seating all around and two vehicles on display at either end, the Scout Traveler SU and Scout Terra truck concept vehicle.

Ring Offers Up a Carefree Environment

Ring threw a block party in Central Plaza, where it dove deep into the all-new Ring Smart Video Search in product displays and use-case scenarios, while kind of celebrating the joy in being safe and connected. A super fun moment (one of many larger-than-life fabricated installations on the show floor this year) was the “world’s largest doorbell photo booth” in the shape of a Ring device that snapped three photos and issued a printout and instant download link. We loved a sampling zone featuring a Ring Business customer, Leisure Hydration brand, which sampled its clean elixirs right in the footprint. And a couple other nice touches that helped wind down day two: a dj spinning tunes and a badge scan in exchange for a complimentary adult beverage. Cheers to data.

