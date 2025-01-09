29 Questions at the Panasonic CES 2025 Experience

Ever wonder what the head of marketing and communications for Panasonic North America and a Czarnowski vp of accounts have to say about CES, experiential marketing, and emojis? 🎤✨ We found out through 29 rapid-fire questions asked during a walkabout of the brand’s booth at CES 2025.

The result? A behind-the-scenes look that’s part insight, part hilarity, part valiant attempt at not smashing into any conference-goers, and 100 percent worth the watch. Check out the full video below to see how big ideas and a little irreverence fuel brand-defining experiences at CES and beyond.

