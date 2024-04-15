The Brief: Denim Cafés, Scented Billboards and BARK Air

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover scented billboards, denim cafés and BARK Air.

MCDONALD’S AROMATIC BILLBOARDS MAKE TOTAL SCENTS

If you’ve ever walked by a McDonald’s and caught a whiff of the brand’s French fries, you know how alluring the scent of those iconic deep-fried potatoes can be. It’s a fact that the fast food giant was betting on when it planted scented billboards that emit the aroma of warm McDonald’s fries in the Dutch cities of Utrecht and Leiden whenever a consumer passed within sniffing distance. The tagline: Smells Like McDonald’s.

Each (unbranded) installation is located roughly 650 feet from a restaurant location, and features a compartment that holds fries, along with a ventilation system that amplifies their scent. This is the kind of strategy we like to call “evil genius.” (Partners: TBWA\Neboko; Raúl&Rigel)

AMERICAN EAGLE CAFÉ: JEANS AND A CUP OF JOE

Austin has become the unofficial Gen Z capital of the U.S., so American Eagle Outfitters headed to the Lone Star State armed with two things Texans love: denim and coffee. The retailer popped up a 400-square-foot American Eagle Café on Austin’s South Congress Avenue from April 4-6 in an effort to make inroads with its target.Consumers were invited to pop in for free Jo’s coffee and pastries, and to shop some of the brand’s top denim styles, which were displayed throughout the footprint. The brand also worked with Revision Goods to produce 1,500 denim coffee sleeves using American Eagle reclaimed denim—a sustainability play that Gen Z surely took note of. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: CNC Agency

BARK AIR WANTS TO GIVE YOUR DOG A ‘WHITE PAW’ EXPERIENCE

Now boarding: your fur babies. In what has to be a first, BARK is launching BARK Air, a “dog-first” airline that provides a first-class experience designed for pups, and plenty of perks for their humans. The brand, popular for its subscription BarkBoxes, is addressing a common pet parent pain point—traveling with dogs is challenging for people and traumatic for their canines. And so, it’s BARK Air to the rescue. Beginning May 23, BARK is chartering flights for doggos and their humans from New York City to Los Angeles and London.

Upon booking, consumers are contacted by a BARK Air concierge to gather information about their dog and travel plans in order to personalize the travel experience. On the day of the flight, dogs and their people check in with a painless process (no crates or TSA checkpoints) and a concierge helps the pups settle through “dog-centric cabin preparation.”

Once in the air, canine passengers will be treated to soothing elements, like calming pheromones, music and warm lavender-scented towels, and will also have access to noise-canceling ear muffs and calming jackets. A variety of branded treats and surprises for dogs and humans will also be on tap throughout the flight. Happy tails.

THIS CRICKET WIRELESS INVENTION IS OFF THE HOOK

WWE matches are famous for their props, particularly “the chair.” So longtime WWE partner Cricket Wireless flipped the concept on its head this month with the unveiling of its foldable 5G Chair Phone. The product is more than a prop, and can legitimately make calls, send texts, play music, stream video and, naturally, also serves as a fog machine. The chair was officially introduced to fans at Lincoln Financial Field during the “Countdown to WrestleMania XL” shows during the first weekend of April.

Of course, the giant cell phone, while operational, is not for sale. So to make the 5G Chair Phone experience more accessible, Cricket created thousands of mini Chair Phones that can be used as phone stands, each bearing a QR code that drives consumers to a landing page with details about the full-size item. No hang-ups here. (Agency: ARGONAUT)

UNICEF’S KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS WILL TUG AT YOUR ‘HEART STRINGS’

To drive awareness of its global mission and impact, UNICEF, the United Nations agency responsible for providing humanitarian aid to kids across the world, is activating a family-friendly “Heart Strings: Creating Connection to the World’s Children” event series that kicked off in Houston and will make its way to Atlanta, Boston and Chicago in the next two months.

Attendees will be invited to partake in a multisensory journey through eight zones that have storytelling at the core. Along the way, they’ll get a chance to create a universal song by sharing their pulse to the rhythm of the tune, helping compose lyrics and adding their voice to the chorus. That’s a program with heart. (Agency: Moment Factory)

More From the Brief: