This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover cash showers, glitter-filled toilets and Fab Daddy, the mascot that wants you to get “f*d up.”

IBOTTA’S CLOUD INSTALLATIONS ARE MONEY IN THE BANK

If there’s one thing everyone loves, it’s free money. And for the next month, Ibotta, which filed for IPO on March 22, is giving consumers a chance to rake in the dough. The Walmart-backed cashback rewards app hit NYC last week, and will make its way to Chicago and Denver in April, with interactive “Make It Rain” installations designed to look like fluffy clouds. Attendees are invited to walk through the social media-friendly spaces to take curated photo ops, while also getting a chance to literally be showered in cash at random times throughout the day. (If you’re looking for a sign that it’s time to reenact your favorite rap music video, this is it.)

Those not able to attend the activations can participate in Ibotta’s first-ever AR experience, which lets them earn additional cash back online. The experience brews up a cashback “storm” that invites consumers try to catch as much digital money as possible to win real cash rewards ranging from $2 to $100 when they sign up for Ibotta with their AR referral code. The brand is also working with influencers to amplify the campaign, with a focus on TikTok, and is offering a custom Make It Rain filter on the platform. Let it pour. (Agency: LaunchSquad, p.r.)

WHO’S YOUR DADDY? FABLETICS’ NEW MASCOT.

St. Patrick’s Day is typically an occasion brimming with brand shenanigans, but with the Los Angeles Marathon falling on St. Paddy’s this year (March 17), there was more mischief than usual. Consider activewear brand Fabletics, which caused a commotion along the 26.2-mile course with three cheer zones operated by brand ambassadors holding cheeky motivational signs that may have made runners look twice. Much of the messaging was designed to celebrate Fabletics’ first-ever sports mascot, Fab Daddy, who takes the form of a giant letter “F.” Among messages: “This is the Fab Daddy you manifested.”

The brand also dished out branded hats and socks, and, joining in on the St. Patrick’s Day revelry, distributed green beaded necklaces that read “#1 F-ing Fan” to spectators at mile 23. To support its on-the-ground activity, Fabletics additionally launched an aerial advertisement that read “Run… then get f*d up,” which followed the race route between miles six and 12. Racy. (Agencies: Black Flamingo Agency, experiential; Parsons Public Relations, p.r.)

STEAL THESE DESIGN CUES FROM OLIVIA RODRIGO’S BUS TOUR

If you’re an Olivia Rodrigo fan who scored tickets to her sold-out GUTS World Tour, Good 4 U. But fans who didn’t are still in luck. A companion activation, the cross-country GUTS World Tour Bus Experience, is on the road to help the artist reach even more fans by welcoming non-ticketholders into the fold and providing them with a platform for connecting with Rodrigo, while also driving merchandise sales. (The tour is also leveraged to collect consumer data alongside brand partners American Express and Sony Linkbuds.) And let’s just say, there’s more than one steal-worthy design concept to glean from the experience.

The exterior of the bus looks like an explosion of the promotional artwork for the GUTS album. The interior blends curated, vintage-style décor and interactive touchpoints. Artist memorabilia, a closet display of authentic SOUR Tour outfits worn by Rodrigo and a mirrored, acrylic vanity are all on board. There are also photo ops, like one where fans sit on a replica of the crescent moon seen on Rodrigo’s live set, and a toilet overflowing with purple glitter and stars, inspired by her album art. And at various craft stations outside of the bus, fans can personalize their exclusive merch.

Fun fact: Women were at the helm of the tour, including creative direction, executive production and project management, and an all-female production crew was specifically hired to bring the bus tour to life at each stop. (Agency: IHEARTCOMIX)

CATCH THE PARIS OLYMPICS AT YOUR LOCAL MOVIE THEATER

Movie theater brands have been fighting to stay relevant for years by reimagining how their properties are utilized. The latest example comes from AMC, which has teamed up with NBC to bring coverage of this summer’s Paris Olympic Games to approximately 160 AMC locations nationwide. Presented as live ticketed events from July 27 to Aug. 11, the showings will give consumers a chance to view select hours of the network’s daytime coverage of the Games.

But wait, there’s more. NBC also announced that IMAX will present its broadcast of the Olympics Opening Ceremony at more than 150 locations on July 26, marking the first time the Opening Ceremony will be presented live in the format. Looks like the Taylor Swift effect has officially taken hold.

THIS IS JEOPARDY! (ON TOUR)

Are you ready to make it a true Daily Double? Sony Pictures Television is marking the 60th anniversary of “Jeopardy!” with a gem of a campaign—the 60th Diamond Celebration.

The agenda includes a series of nationwide live events and activations curated specifically for fans that will take place April through December.

Festivities kick off on March 30, the show’s official birthday, also known as “JeoparDAY,” when Sony will launch its Why Not You? campaign, a new contestant recruitment program designed to inspire more fans to take the Jeopardy! Anytime Test (an online quiz for consumers interested in competing on the show).

The first in-person fan activation will be a ticketed event on April 12 at New York’s Edge at Hudson Yards, and will feature a live taping of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast and a play-along game. There will also be appearances by “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings and super-champions Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach and Austin Rogers. And this fall, a new “Jeopardy!” bar trivia game will be coming to major cities. “What is: Alex would be proud?”

Image: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Television

