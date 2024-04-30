The Brief: AI Instruments and the Impossible Ranch

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover plant-based cattle ranches, uplifting soda “SoundZ” and lettuce-based ASMR.

THE IMPOSSIBLE RANCH: RESCUING CATTLE AND SPROUTING CROPS

Cows and animal lovers, rejoice: Impossible Foods is transforming a traditional cattle ranch in South Carolina into the “Impossible Ranch,” where the brand has invested in growing crops and creating a safe haven for cattle. The company will harvest crops like soybeans, sunflowers and coconut trees on the 70-acre property, all of which represent key ingredients in its plant-based beef, chicken and pork products.

The Impossible Ranch will have a strong social media presence, and the brand kicked things off by inviting followers to name the animals living on the repurposed ranch (six cows, two steers and one calf). In a press release, cmo Leslie Sims dubbed the project “a living and breathing educational resource where our commitments to giving back to the planet and supporting animal welfare are front and center.”

Impossible Foods also leveraged Earth Day (April 22) to promote the ranch at New York City’s Oculus building, where commuters were transported to the peaceful scenes of Impossible Ranch through massive graphics and a QR code that invited them to learn more about the brand and its new land. Here’s hoping the venture is a cash cow.

LONDONERS PLUNGE INTO MCDONALD’S NEW BURGER RECIPE

In a complete 180 from the Impossible Ranch, McDonald’s launched a multisensory experience at London’s Outernet on April 18 that touted the rollout of the brand’s enhanced “core beef burger” range—including the buns, patties, onions, cheese and lettuce. The activation encompassed a series of food-themed installations that took attendees on a sensory journey through the key changes made to McDonald’s signature burger offering, supplemented by a massive 8K a/v display showcased across the hi-def LED screens of the Outernet’s Now building.

Participants did everything from interacting with a “squishable” burger bun installation that included the scent of freshly toasted buns, to observing a “light-up grill” with infrared lights that turned on one by one, to observing the sound of hot burgers sizzling through integrated speakers and watching smoke appear as the patties heated up, to viewing an installation of cheese melting from the ceiling, to walking around a lettuce maze featuring a dome that played ASMR-inspired sounds of lettuce crunching. In our opinion, the experience had one glaring error: French fries were nowhere to be found. (Partners: Red Consultancy; Seen Presents)

COKE SOUNDZ IS HERE TO SATISFY YOUR BRAIN

Coca-Cola has been on a tear when it comes to leveraging AI to engage consumers, and its latest campaign, Coke SoundZ, is all about letting the good vibes flow with the help of artificial intelligence. The brand dreamed up an AI-powered musical instrument inspired by Coke Zero Sugar (think: “Fizz.” “Clink.” “Glug.”) that only plays uplifting sounds, and is designed to trigger a “satisfying feeling in our brains.”

A physical version of the Coke SoundZ instrument, inspired by the shape of the iconic Coca‑Cola bottle, will soon be available and will include pads and buttons integrated into its design. To make the experience more accessible, the brand also released a digital version in app form for consumers who want to create upbeat music from their digital devices. Refreshing.

KENTUCKY DERBY SPONSORS ARE OFF TO THE RACES

The 150th Kentucky Derby is right around the corner, and Churchill Downs Racetrack has unveiled the sponsors of the milestone event. Signature partners will include presenting sponsor Woodford Reserve, as well as Longines, Ford, SAP and TwinSpires. Meanwhile, newcomers like Sports Illustrated, The Unwell Network, PopCorners, Q Mixers and Tractor Beverage Co. will also be in the mix at the May 4 event.

Among sponsor activations will be luxury clubs presented by Woodford Reserve and Sports Illustrated, with each upscale lounge flanking Churchill Downs’ newly renovated $200 million paddock. Woodford’s Paddock Club will provide rare access to the paddock circling ring via an exclusive underground tunnel, and Club SI will feature Sports Illustrated editorial features and historic images. There will also be a 1920s-inspired speakeasy from PopCorners, mocktails and photo ops with Tractor Beverage Co., customizable cowboy hat branding with Boot Barn, and a Longines boutique in the Turf Club, where the limited-edition 150th Kentucky Derby Mini DolceVita timepiece will be on display. Giddyup.

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE WANTS TO REPLACE FLAKY FRIENDS WITH METHOD ACTORS

We’ve all been there: Dressed and ready for a night out when a friend cancels plans last minute. Now, Outback Steakhouse has a remedy for those flaky folks. Enter: ReplaceMates, a contest that offers consumers a chance to win a dinner date with a paid method actor who will stand in and play the part of their unreliable friend on May 8, which the company has declared “Mate Day” (May 8, Mate… you get it). The winner can also swap out the actor for a $500 gift card. That’s a lot of Bloomin’ Onions. (Agencies: Mischief @ No Fixed Address; Praytell)

