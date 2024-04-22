FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover “tortured” Swifties, prophetic brainwaves and “Hot Ones” live.

SPOTIFY’S LIBRARY POP-UP ‘TORTURES’ SWIFTIES

It’s been much longer than a Fortnight since Taylor Swift dropped a new album. So before she released “The Tortured Poets Department” (“TTPD”) on April 19, the queen of Easter eggs herself teamed up with Spotify on a library-themed art installation at The Grove in Los Angeles that offered clues about the new record around every shelf.

From April 16-18, Swifties who attended the open-air pop-up played detective, searching for more insights on the album among typewriters and card catalogs, as Spotify fueled the flames by revealing more lyrics from “TTPD” each day of the activation. Leave it to Taylor and Spotify to use every trick in the book.

STELLA ARTOIS IS FUELING THE ‘HOT ONES’ FLAME

If ice-cold beer and spicy chicken wings are your idea of a winning combo, Stella Artois is about to become your new favorite brand. This summer, Stella is teaming up with First We Feast’s streaming series and pop culture sensation, “Hot Ones,” to produce fiery live experiences that will culminate with the first-ever Hot Ones live event in Chicago.

As the Official Beer of “Hot Ones,” the brand will have integrations in five episodes of the show, including a kickoff episode that featured Stella Artois brand ambassador Ludacris. Stella will also be partnering with “Hot Ones” all summer long to “deliver first-of-its-kind experiences and fire things up” at locations across the U.S., before the program concludes with the Hot Ones Chicago event (the exact location has yet to be revealed). To boot, 10 lucky hot sauce lovers who win the campaign sweepstakes will receive travel and accommodations for two, and seats at the show. Fire extinguishers not included.

NOW HIRING: CHIEF TRACTOR OFFICER

Calling all consumers with “main character energy” and a love of farm equipment: John Deere is recruiting for its first-ever Chief Tractor Officer (CTO). To appeal to Gen Z, the brand has developed a real-deal contract position that centers on crafting compelling social media content and getting one’s boots dirty. (Think: Capturing the grounds crew prepping turf at an MLB stadium or sharing a POV on maintaining roads at a national park.)

The CTO will be tasked will traveling around the U.S. to capture, and participate in, experiences that illustrate the unexpected ways in which farming and construction work impacts everyone. To apply, consumers need to submit a 60-second video that showcases their charisma at JohnDeereCTO.com. Among screening questions applicants should be prepared to answer: “Do you think steel-toe boots are hot? (Ideal answer: yes!).” Keep calm, and tractor on.

(P.S. If you think the CTO position is outlandish, you’ve got to check out these “Chief Brand Ambassador” roles.)

ITALIANS DRINK FROM THE OAT MILK FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

Oatly has been on an experiential marketing spree this year, and its latest campaign is laden with its signature cheek and charm. From April 15-21, during Milan Design Week, the oat milk brand popped up in Italy with a “Designed For Humans” café that was awash in a tranquil blue hue. The space featured an oat milk “Fountain of Youth” at the center (flowing with actual oat milk), a kiosk dishing out lattes made with Oatly products, and a neighborhood aesthetic throughout. Che bello.

TENNESSEE TOURISM CAN READ YOUR MIND

Listening to music is an innately emotional experience, but the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is taking things up a notch this spring along NEEDTOBREATHE’s The CAVE World Tour. Across nine U.S. tour stops, the organization is highlighting Tennessee’s musical legacy by combining music and tech to transform concertgoers’ brainwaves into tailored travel recommendations. Dubbed “Sound Advice,” the activation uses electroencephalogram (EEG) technology to measure attendees’ subconscious affinity toward different Tennessee locales based on their respective sounds. (And you thought AI was scary.)

Fittingly, the activation coincides with TDTD’s recent brand refresh and new tagline, “Tennessee Sounds Perfect.” Here’s how it works: Participants step inside a custom-built booth, where they strap on a research-grade EEG headband and listen to authentic sounds and songs from around the state. More than 20 iconic destinations are featured, including Dollywood, Graceland, The Grand Ole Opry and Ruby Falls. Consumers’ brain activity then determines which sounds resonated most, and TDTD provides personalized recommendations for their next Tennessee getaway via an email that lists the top destinations their brainwaves reacted to. Expedia, who?

