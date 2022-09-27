When Comic-Con’s grand return to in-person was announced, EM immediately booked a flight to San Diego to get a temperature reading on the state of the industry. And after three days on the ground at the pop culture tentpole, we reached a forecast: Post-pandemic experiential is comin’ in hot.

After a three-year hiatus, superfans attending the 52-year-old event, this year July 21-24, came prepared to unleash their pent-up desire to connect with the communities and content they love. And entertainment brands descended on the city like someone had illuminated the Bat-Signal to fan those flames.

In a typical year, roughly 130,000 people show up at SDCC to attend panels on their favorite movies, shows, comic books and video games. And while “Con” veterans tell us it was a decidedly smaller affair this year, you’d hardly know it walking the streets of the city. Perhaps that’s because badge-holders aren’t the only ones traveling to San Diego during the event.

In recent years, free brand activations taking place outside the convention center have enticed fans just as much as the traditional ticketed event, something we noted while attending in 2018. The increasingly popular tactic ensures that at an event like SDCC, which has a certain air of exclusivity, brands can expand their reach beyond panels and make all fans feel included. And since this year’s badges technically sold out pre-COVID in 2019, the only way for non-ticketholders to get in on the action was through brand experiences activating across the Gaslamp Quarter. (Check out the top five consumer trends we spotted on the ground here.)

In our first spin around the city, it seemed that there were just as many companies activating in 2022 as in 2018. After a walk through the Interactive Zone at Petco Park, however, we realized that wasn’t the case. There were still a few noteworthy brand experiences to engage with, including from Nintendo and CBS, but it just wasn’t the buzzing atmosphere we’d previously experienced.

Fortunately, several brands activating outside of the Interactive Zone made up for the loss, showing up and showing out with their experiential A-games. In fact, we hatched dragon eggs, had our personal and work lives “severed,” sipped Dragon Brew and danced in a vampire night club—and that was just in the first 24 hours. Between the budget-busting activations and the sidewalks filled with superfans rocking full-length cosplay in the sizzling July heat, we found that the core of the Comic-Con experience had remained intact.

So, who won the battle of the brands, you ask? Slip on your superhero cape and take a tour, in alphabetical order, of the brands that served up the most engaging Comic-Con experiences—no badge required.