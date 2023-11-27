“Our goal with these types of pop-ups or experiential moments is to create a unique brand moment for our guests to enjoy Ashley products in a new or unexpected way, aside from the typical way they would in a brick-and-mortar store. From there, we wanted to leverage a partnership element that’s a bit different from what we’ve done in the past that could surprise and delight.”

–Liz Dufresne, Senior Manager-Brand Activations, Ashley

Nothing rings in cozy season for nesting millennials and Gen Zers like holiday music. And so, to get consumers feeling the spirit, and its latest furniture lines, Ashley teamed up with none other than Grammy Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix on a Listening Rooms pop-up tied to the release of the group’s latest “The Greatest Christmas Hits” album.

Hosted at L.A.’s The Grove Storefront over two days, Nov. 2-3, the experience featured three themed spaces where consumers could listen to a selection of songs from the holiday album in three different forms—vinyl, headphones and surround sound, while trying out Ashley’s newest furniture and motifs.

More From Ashley’s Event Portfolio:

“Our goal with these types of pop-ups or experiential moments is to create a unique brand moment for our guests to enjoy Ashley products in a new or unexpected way, aside from the typical way they would in a brick-and-mortar store,” says Liz Dufresne, senior manager-brand activations at Ashley. “From there, we wanted to leverage a partnership element that’s a bit different from what we’ve done in the past that could surprise and delight our guests.”

The first room, “The Yule Log,” paid homage to Pentatonix’s famous “Yule Log” videos and showcased Ashley’s Lombardia leather sofa. The second room was designed as a physical representation of the Pentatonix album’s pink theme showcasing the sleek Maimz sofa and featuring headphones attendees could put on and listen to the music in silent-disco style. The third room, “Winter Wonderland,” featured bright colors and tracks of “winter classics” from the new album along with the brand’s textured Lindyn two-piece sectional. In addition, attendees were able to shop Ashley furniture elements showcased in all three spaces via QR codes on signage.

“One thing we were excited to leverage this time around was being able to promote the pop-up beforehand on our channels. Consumers were able to engage with the post when we shared it, learn more about the event and RSVP,” Dufresne says. “Consumers did not necessarily have to RSVP to be able to attend, but it was a nice way for us to be able to send out a reminder email and have that touchpoint with them leading up to the event.”

The first 50 consumers to arrive at the pop-up on both days received a copy of the Pentatonix album, and 30 attendees were chosen at random on Nov. 2 for a surprise meet-and-greet held later that day with the group. All attendees had the opportunity to enter to win the grand prize of the event—two tickets to see Pentatonix perform in Palm Springs on Nov. 14 and a $1,000 Ashley credit. Deck the halls, indeed. Agencies: FlyteVu; CNC Agency.

Inside the Listening Rooms Pop-up:

Photo credit: Will Yang