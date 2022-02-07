Homecoming: Amazon Prime Video Visits New York City’s Harlem Neighborhood to Spotlight Black Female Creatives and Entrepreneurs

The Amazon Original Series “Harlem” tells the stories of strong Black women pursuing their dreams, so to promote the premiere, the brand activated a pop-up designed to celebrate the “sisterhood,” energy and pride of Harlem through the lens of local businesses, entrepreneurs and creators. The ticketed Harlem Ever After took place Dec. 3-4 at historic Harlem Parish and offered content programming, murals, fashion displays, local vendors and refreshments.

“The strategy was to engage the Harlem community and to celebrate those entrepreneurs, businesses and artists that make Harlem so vibrant today,” says Jennifer Verdick, head of partnerships, synergy and consumer events at Prime Video. “We partnered with local Harlem fashion, art and culinary Black-owned brands and gave people the opportunity to come out to meet some of these visionaries and sample their products. We created a beautiful interactive showcase featuring some of the best of Harlem culture to promote the show.”

To that end, Prime Video engaged local artists Tiffany B Chanel, Marthalicia Matarrita, Marissa Molina and Maria “TOOFLY” Castillo to create “Harlem”-inspired murals within the space. Celebrity designer Kimberly Goldson teamed up with Harlem’s Fashion Row to curate a collection of designs inspired by the series and its characters. The fashions, accessorized and paired with shoes by online fashion subscription service ShoeDazzle, were on display throughout the entire event.

Attendees also enjoyed refreshments, live music and entertainment and five Instagram-worthy photo opportunities featuring Black-owned local businesses across various industries: EDEN BodyWorks hair and body products company, Harlem Candle Company, Harlem Chocolate Factory and Mented Cosmetics. PHENOMENAL media company, which focuses on women and historically excluded communities, was also on-site to encourage visitors to celebrate themselves by engaging in a social media photo opportunity and posting across social media about the “phenomenal role(s)” they play in life, be it an entrepreneur, sister or friend.

The first day of programming for the ‘Harlem’ pop-up included a presentation by Goldson on how fashion empowers individuals and provides an opportunity for self-expression. Harlem native Bea Arthur, a Columbia University psychotherapist and award-winning entrepreneur, led a panel discussion called “Harlem Hustle: A New Era for Black Business and Entrepreneurship,” co-presented by the Ladies Get Paid community powering female careers and financial freedom.

The second day of the ‘Harlem’ pop-up focused on wellness and gratitude. Attendees enjoyed cups of hot tea by The Black Leaf Tea, and they could join in exercise classes for all fitness levels. The day wrapped with a painting party hosted by Paint ‘N Pour instructors who led attendees through an art creation dedicated to all things Harlem. And there was no shortage of cocktails to top off the experience.

Prime Video also partnered with the Harlem Business Alliance, a nonprofit working to increase the economic viability of Black-owned businesses through education, advocacy and support. Tickets to the pop-up event were limited and distributed on a first come, first served basis through a digital reservation system that integrated COVID-19 safety protocols.

A private premiere event and fashion show, as well as press and influencer screening, preceded the public event. Agency: Allied Global Marketing/Allied Experiential.

Photo credit: Paul Taylor