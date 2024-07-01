Romantic vector abstract geometric background with hearts, circles, rectangles and squares in retro Scandinavian style. Pastel colored simple shapes graphic pattern. Abstract mosaic artwork.

2024 Industry Faves: Leading Organizations Share their Favorite Event Tech and Venues

Partner Content
Posted on July 1, 2024 by Event Marketer

Social media notification icon. stock_favorites_conversation bubble_heart_brightTHIS YEAR’S LEADING EVENT PARTNER &
CLIENT FAVORITES

Event Marketers have a lot of choices when it comes to finding the best event partners. From the best event tech, to the coolest venues, to the most exciting host cities, to sustainability partners, measurement partners and even best places to work—the event industry is vast and changing quickly. In this special section, we highlight a few of the names you should keep on your radar as you explore the market and fire up those RFPs.

 

Fave Event Tech: The most essential, game-changing technologies of 2024 and 2025.

CROWD CONNECTED

 

Fave Venues: It’s a whole vibe. Meet some of the most in-demand venues in the U.S.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

TERMINAL 5

WEBSTER HALL

