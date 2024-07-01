2024 Industry Faves: Webster Hall

Completed in 2019, the recent renovations at Webster Hall aimed to preserve the iconic features of the venue, while modernizing it to meet today’s entertainment standards and enhance the guest experience. The Ritz Lounge (formerly The Marlin Room) has been revamped offering an array of versatile setup options. Design details of The Lounge include elegant gold stenciling on the walls that pays homage to the original historic design, and ﬂuted glass along the bar that mimics the venue’s former windows. In the Grand Ballroom, the original stage remains, while acoustics were enhanced to create an optimal special event experience. New features include expanded restrooms, additional stairwells for smoother entry and exit, venue-wide video screens, and the venue’s ﬁrst-ever elevator. History and modernization collide here to draw incredible demand for a chance to host a special event in this beloved venue. Webster Hall is all about bringing people together for conferences, awards shows, product launches, galas, fashion shows, corporate meetings, media ﬁlmings, concerts, and charity fundraisers. Clients span across many industries including the likes of Vevo, The New Yorker, American Express, Netﬂix, Tommy Hilﬁger, Diageo, and many others.

