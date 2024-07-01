2024 Industry Faves: Caesars Entertainment

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT MEETINGS & EVENTS

Caesars Entertainment Meetings & Events offers iconic venues and top-notch with 20 nationwide destinations. Caesars Entertainment provides meeting professionals more than 50 first-class properties, 60,000 luxurious guest rooms and 2.1 million square feet of meeting space. Our top destinations include Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Reno, Tahoe, and New Orleans.

The strong Caesars Entertainment brand has its benefits. In Las Vegas, we offer a campus-style approach to planning. Our clients often will use space and meeting options at our multiple venues in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. We also provide special opportunities with our celebrities. For instance, famed chef and author, Martha Stewart, provided Helms Briscoe a warm welcome video for their event.

Our catering services team listens to meeting professionals to create ideas that bring a special touch aimed at delighting attendees. One recent example was with Chartis Healthcare Consulting. Our team listened to understand the company, their values and how to support the success of their event. As a leading healthcare consulting firm, Chartis was founded in 2001. The founders often bring cake to meetings to show appreciation. Looking for a unique activation, Caesars Entertainment picked up on this and pitched their team with a be- spoke cake decorating activity. Here our professional pastry chefs personally worked with small groups to educate and help attendees decorate cakes. “It was engaging, interactive, and creative. A great way to decompress and have some fun while decorating cake,” said Emily Nuzzo-Fouts, events and connectivity manager at Chartis. “After the activity, one of my colleagues reached out and said I am laying in bed right now eating cake. Life is good.”

At the core of Caesars Entertainment is innovation. Some of our most recent innovations center around wellness. Recognizing the wellness category is growing by leaps and bounds we understood that attendees—especially younger generations—have a strong interest in wellness. This is sup- ported by multiple studies by notable research leaders like McKinsey & Company. With that, we introduced our wellness menu—from speakers to activations, we make it easy for event professionals to WOW their attendees through wellness. To showcase these new menu options, we launched Caesars Entertainment’s Global Wellness Summit.

Each morning, we ventured to nature and held education sessions in the afternoon. We created a Yin Yoga session on Mt. Charleston near a butterfly meadow amid the Ponderosa Pines. The next day we curated a meandering rafting trip on the Colorado River. For education, we reimagined Mr. CHOW Las Vegas and used meditations chairs to complement this sensory-designed restaurant. We closed out the event with a sound bath at our iconic Garden of the Gods Pool & Oasis at Caesars Palace. Here we flanked the pool with yoga mats and provided plenty of uplighting for this evening experience.

At Caesars Entertainment, we work hard to make it easy for planners to access all we have to offer and win with their attendees. That’s why we have more than 120 salespeople who live throughout the nation. That way they can meet with clients personally and in their time zone. Best of all, we offer one contact, one contract, and one food and beverage minimum making planning easy for creating unforgettable events.

