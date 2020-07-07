Six Socially Distant Stunt Strategies for the COVID-19 Era
Large gatherings are out, but experiential is still in. Just because you can’t host big events doesn’t mean you can’t find clever ways to reach consumers. One way to make it happen? Capitalize on stunts. They’re impactful, shareable and, ultimately, good clean fun. And here’s the really good news: there’s a wide world of socially distant stunts waiting to be activated. Indeed, you don’t have to be in close contact to deliver a memorable brand moment. To get you started, we rounded up six stunt strategies to consider in the COVID-19 era.
