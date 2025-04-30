An All-New Series: The Brief, Live! News and Trends Commentary

An All-New Monthly Editorial Video Recap: Welcome to The Brief, Live!

Watch as Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital, and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential stories, ideas, and trends of the month. Think: Low-key brand trolling, made-up sommeliers, bucket hats, and much more. New episodes drop monthly.

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live! reach out to the editors.

Image Credits: Torani (Syrup Sommelier); CNC Agency (Uber); OGX (Damage Detected HQ); JM&D and M ss ng p eces, pop-up event; Edelman, p.r. (Chili’s); Daniel Yoon (BEIS).