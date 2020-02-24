Cora Engages Women’s March Attendees with a Luxury Bathroom Experience

Even amid the Nikes and Patagonias of the world, it takes guts for a brand to voice its political opinion. At the 2020 Women’s March in Washington, D.C., organic feminine care company Cora did just that. Armed with a sponsorship and a mission, the brand took advantage of its presence in Freedom Plaza to sample product and broadcast its advocacy of a woman’s right to govern her own body—unapologetically, and to the tune of 10 million media impressions.

In addition to relaying its brand ethos and offering samples, Cora leveraged its sponsorship to deliver a much-needed service at the event: clean bathrooms. With the other option being public Porta-Potties, Cora’s luxury bathroom experience was a welcome alternative.

“We try to make sure that whenever we show up in experiential that we are really grounding it in something that is delivering a service or a benefit to [the consumer],” says Asha Datta, vp-marketing at Cora.

Inside the bathroom footprint, located inside a branded trailer, consumers found Cora’s ready-to-use feminine care products, which came to the rescue of more than a few women who unexpectedly got their period that day, according to the brand. Each stall featured a cotton wall installation and empowering brand videos. In addition, the bathroom mirrors featured campaign messaging, and doubled as charitable selfie stations. For every selfie taken, posted and tagged with #CORA2020, the brand donated $1 to Planned Parenthood.

Adjacent to the bathroom trailer was a heated tent lounge where women were encouraged to create March signs with messaging like, “This March is perfectly timed with my menstrual rage.” They could also engage with the Cora team, including ceo Molly Hayward, and grab free inspirational buttons to add to their outerwear. Those who signed up for Cora’s email list or engaged with the brand on social could snag premium giveaways, like tote bags, and sweatshirts that read, “In the land of free, she’s free to be.”

Cora’s sponsorship strategy was built around value alignment, with around 77 percent of consumers reporting they want to buy from brands that support their principles. Not only did the brand take a stand on a woman’s right to choose at the Women’s March, it worked to de-stigmatize women’s natural experiences, like menstruation, bladder leaks and motherhood, by bringing them into an open conversation—something Cora does regularly on its content platform, Blood + Milk.

“Women were just delighted by the fact we showed up with our products there and they were excited to a) have tampons front and center, and then b) to have the opportunity to make signage in a warm, cozy space because it was a rainy day there… It felt like such a lovely experience being able to use a restroom while you’re marching when the other option is a Porta-Potty. And I think it was just so refreshing to have a brand that has a point of view in the world, showing up alongside you as a consumer on the March.” Agency: Hidden Rhythm.

