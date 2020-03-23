This ‘CBD’ Dispensary Offered Butter Micro-dosing and Cheese for any Mood

CBD dispensaries are opening up across the country as modern apothecaries offering an array of cannabidiol-based treatments and products for consumers. In a playful spin on the cannabis and CBD space, Real California Milk activated a CBD—that is, California Based Dairy—Dispensary in Venice, CA. The pop-up, which opened for one day on Feb. 22, served up dairy-based “treatments” in a sleek setting, offering “mood enhancing TLC without the THC.”

Consumers entering the space were handed personalized cards to identify their specific cravings. They then visited four sampling stations that offered a variety of dairy-based mood enhancers as “dairy docents” provided origin information and mood outcomes to guide their selections. Among offerings: strains of cheese to satisfy any mood (served in apothecary jars, of course); rolled ice cream on demand prepared by a “dairytender”; savory yogurt with custom infusions to mix-into each sample; and melted butter “micro-dosed” with medicine droppers onto popcorn pieces. There were edible delights for consumers to take home as well.

To amplify the experience, Real California Milk partnered with New York Times bestselling author, podcast host and reality TV star Stassi Schroeder, who hosted the launch event for pop-up.

CHECK OUT SCENES FROM THE REAL CALIFORNIA MILK ‘CBD’ DISPENSARY:

Photo courtesy: California Milk Advisory Board