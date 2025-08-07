With the rise of high-impact general sessions, like keynotes at Sphere that offer sleek but immersive presentations powered by LEDs, event marketers are raising the bar on how to produce engaging main-stage experiences. One medium we’ve been combing for best practices? Live podcast productions, where in-depth and in-person conversations are “must-see” by nature.

The No. 1-ranked business podcast, “Acquired,” hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, and presented by sponsor J.P. Morgan, held its second annual podcast show, Acquired LIVE, on July 15 at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The previous show in 2024 took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and this year’s change in venue opened up opportunities for the team to lean into the principles of theater to elevate it (Agency: Spiro).

“Our goal was to create meaningful connections with individuals in the financial and tech space—particularly those we don’t typically engage with through traditional channels,” says Vinny Squillace, head of creative and activations at J.P. Morgan Payments. “We aimed to reach marketing and technology leaders in an environment that encourages authentic interaction and brand engagement.”

Each episode of “Acquired” takes weeks to research, record and edit, which means the live show truncated that process into an all-in, no-retakes experience. Gilbert and Rosenthal are “expert historians and conversationalists,” dialed into their audience of superfans, the team described to EM. So, first piece of advice: Listen to your hosts. And then consider these three ideas.

A ‘Living’ Backdrop

Like many Radio City productions, Acquired LIVE involved a mix of LED surfaces and scenic flats. Invisible Creature designed the branding for the show, which was then produced as 3D elements and animations for the set. The city backdrop of skyscrapers featured nods to the brands like headphones and logos, as well as moving pieces like a lighted “Acquired”-co-branded marquee with J.P. Morgan that lowered down in dramatic fashion as the curtains opened. One other element we loved: windows in the buildings that flicked on and off to give the backdrop life.

‘Palate Cleansers’

The live show featured interviews with Meredith Kopit Levien, ceo of The New York Times Company, and billionaire businessperson Barry Diller, as well as a surprise appearance from JPMorgan Chase chairman of the board and ceo Jamie Dimon—certainly, high-profile enough content to drive ticket sales and preserve attention spans. But to break up the program, the team incorporated cameo appearances, like sweeping the audience for a viewer who appeared on IMAG video with a microphone, and allowing them to chat with Gilbert and Rosenthal from the seats.

“We’ve got these big, deep-dive conversations with these titans of industry and to be able to wipe the slate clean, have a moment of levity and give the audience the impression they might get called on from the stage—everyone shifts forward in their seats for a moment of fun interaction,” says Noah Yastrow, senior creative director, Spiro.

Chapter Turners

It being Radio City, music had to be a big component of the show. Artist and songwriter Mike Taylor, who produced the podcast’s theme song, “Who Got the Truth,” performed at the show. The Rat Pack-style version of the theme incorporated trumpets and horns, and bass and keys, in a vibe that matched the setting. The band played for the curtain openings and walk-on and walk-off moments of the guests.

“Our role was to tie these big interviews together in a way that was both compelling and seamless, to elevate that traditional podcast into a stellar experience without compromising the reason why attendees are there in the first place,” Yastrow says. Rock on.

More Scenes from Acquired LIVE:

Photos: Courtesy of Spiro

