Bricks and kicks collided last weekend at Lego and Nike’s Built to Ball experience in New York, where EM was on-site to scope out the scene and toss a few layups inside the basketball-themed playground. The co-branded activation, hosted Sept. 12-14 on the pier at Brooklyn Bridge Park, showcased the new Nike x Lego set collection through a series of themed, family-friendly zones featuring hoops challenges for all ages, photo ops and customization stations.

Upon arriving at the check-in counter, it was nearly impossible to miss a larger-than-life, inflatable version of the “B’Ball Head” minifigure featured in the co-branded collection set against the city skyline. The installation, which was anchored to the Lego Lawn, a chill space featuring tables and basketball-shaped beanbag chairs, was an instant go-to photo op.

Once inside, we embarked on a choose-your-own-adventure style journey around the color-coded footprint, which encompassed Hoop Dreams Alley, the Collab Court, the Skyline Court and the Customization Station, plus a wandering minifigure mascot, an emcee, a live dj, the opportunity to create basketball trading cards featuring personalized Lego minifigures at two kiosks and a team of friendly brand ambassadors sprinkled throughout the space.

For a snapshot of the action, check out three things we appreciated about the Built to Ball experience.

Adjustable Installations

From toddlers to teens, kids spanning a range of ages—and heights—attended the event, and the brands made it easy for all of them to participate in the photo ops and basketball challenges. In Hoop Dreams Alley, hoops of varying sizes ensured anyone could take on a D-U-N-K game inspired by H-O-R-S-E, while over at the Skyline Court, dunk contests were played with adjustable hoops. Plus, a popular B’Ball Head photo op allowed participants of all sizes to stick their own head inside the Lego figure by adjusting the installation to their preferred height.

Hands-on Building

It wouldn’t be a Lego event if there weren’t some hands-on building and customization activities involved. We watched as kids lined up for a sneaker and swag customization activity offering laces, stickers and Lego-inspired elements that could be added to their kicks. Attendees could also get creative in a freestyle brick-building area, and contribute to a “mystery mural” on a collaborative blackboard that culminated in a basketball-inspired image by the end of each day.

Spotlight on Youth Stars

Another highlight: The official Lego Kid Dunk Challenge, which starred rising young athletes throwing down their most creative dunks across Lego props and builds. The contest was judged by basketball stars Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers, Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty… and a Lego minifigure.

See more of the co-branded activation below. (Agency: XD Agency)

Photo credit: Kait Shea

