NRF 2025: Five Exhibit Design Trends from Retail’s Big Show

While the show floor at NRF 2025 was abuzz with talk of AI agents and retail media networks earlier this week, EM arrived at New York City’s Javits Center to explore how some of the world’s biggest retail brands approached exhibit design and engagement at the National Retail Federation’s “Big Show.”

An estimated 40,000 people representing more than 6,200 brands and 1,000-plus exhibitors attended the event, held this year Jan. 12-14. And, just like our jaunt around NRF 2024, we found that in-booth coffee bars and champagne happy hours were table stakes. So we’ll bypass the beverages and take you inside five trends we spotted at the annual retail expo.

NETWORKING NOOKS

A lot of business is conducted right on the show floor, and many NRF 2025 exhibitors kept that fact in mind when designing their booth spaces. Across exhibits of all shapes and sizes, we encountered cozy nooks built for networking and idea exchanges. Typically tucked away from the booth’s main attractions, the spaces were often surrounded by real greenery or faux hedges, and featured comfortable seating designed for one-on-one interactions and small group discussions.

EYES ON THE SKIES

Large logos that dangle over trade show booths aren’t new, but we found that a number of NRF 2025 exhibitors went all in on crafting striking overhead installations that could be spotted from afar. From Google’s rainbow-colored banners to the UFO-like installation hovering over Verifone’s exhibit, the eye candy was often overhead.

CLAW MACHINES

Oh yes, the humble claw machine found its way into several booth spaces this year, and attendees were all about it. Really, who doesn’t love a chance to score a freebie? While trade shows tend to be all business, it seemed that this touch of playfulness went a long way. Claw machines are simple, but engaging, touchpoints that have the power to boost dwell time for brands, and provide a memorable keepsake for those skilled enough to claw their way to a prize.

WOODEN CANOPIES AND COVES

Slatted-wood designs were pervasive across the show, helping exhibitors mimic retail store settings within their booths. What stood out to us were the wooden canopies and coves that were carved into exhibits to provide an intimate space for engagement and learning. In some exhibits, including T-Mobile’s, the setup provided a literal framework for educating attendees in a mini theater setting.

SPORTS AT CENTER STAGE

A host of NRF 2025 exhibitors presented their products and services in the context of sports fandom. Consider IBM, which showcased watsonx’s latest AI tricks with the help of live ping-pong matches between attendees that underscored how its tech is used in pro tennis and golf tournaments. The games served as “shot-tracking” experiences and included a physical table and custom paddles embedded with motion-tracking sensors, which broadcast real-time gameplay data that could be viewed on an adjacent screen.

Or take HP, which swapped last year’s colorful candy shop exhibit for a more muted, sports-centric theme that included touchpoints like artificial grass, foosball tables and a wall graphic designed to look like an arena of cheering sports fans looking down into the space.

Featured photo credit: Jason Dixon Photography