Case Study: How Instacart Leveled Up Booth Engagement with Gamification

At Groceryshop, a trade show for grocery and consumer packaged goods that took place Oct. 7-9 in Las Vegas, Instacart brought a fresh approach that invited attendees to “level up” their business and enhance customer experiences.

A bold visual statement with checkerboard patterns and bright, splashy colors, the eye-catching 20-by-40 square-foot activation, designed and produced by MoonLab Productions in collaboration with its in-house fabrication partner BloqLab, featured distinct home and store environments and showcased the brand’s innovative approach and the interconnectedness of its products and offerings, each playing a role in enhancing the grocery shopping experience.

Attendees could travel between the two environments through the “refrigerator” doors, sample pumpkin cheesecake and mango sorbet popsicles, drop a 3D-printed coin into a wall-sized custom-made Plinko game and win valuable prizes, including swag, gift cards and Instacart+ membership, all while learning about the business end of the products.

“At Groceryshop, we wanted to reimagine how people experience our technology by creating an environment that mirrors what we do best: making shopping more interactive and engaging,” says Stephanie Paturzo Swingle, senior director-B2B marketing at Instacart. “We announced new gamification features on our AI-powered Caper Carts at the event this year, so the playful elements of our booth, from the walk-through refrigerator doors to the custom Plinko game, weren’t just for entertainment—they embodied our approach to retail innovation.”

Sustainability was also a key part of this project. “Groceryshop is Instacart’s Super Bowl, and we wanted to push the boundaries and come up with something super unique while pulling in existing assets and making it a very sustainable space,” says Katie Meyer, ceo and director of events at MoonLab Productions. Structures used throughout Instacart’s exhibiting program were rewrapped and repurposed to create new, dramatic elements while minimizing the carbon footprint.

The alignment on values and an open, collaborative approach led to the production of a brand experience was both impactful and fun, exciting attendees about the products and driving future engagement with the brand.

“What struck us most was how naturally these interactive touchpoints sparked deeper conversations about consumer engagement,” Paturzo Swingle says. “When attendees experienced our booth, they could immediately see how gamification can transform routine shopping trips into memorable experiences. The enthusiastic response validated our belief that the future of retail lies in creating moments of delight throughout the shopping journey both online and in-store.” Agency: MoonLab Productions

More from inside the booth:

Photo Credit: MoonLab Productions

Have a story idea? Want us to cover your booth? Reach out to EM’s editor-at-large Anna Huddleston.