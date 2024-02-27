NBA All-Star 2024: Inside 13 Fan Activations

There was a whole lot of good clean fun to be found among fan activations at the 73rd annual NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb. 16-18, in Indianapolis. Whether at the NBA Crossover fan event at the convention center, or in pop-up spaces of their own, sponsors leaned into playful strategies that placed attendees at the center of the action. From Ticketmaster’s retro arcade to Foot Locker’s supersized clinic, here’s a snapshot of the action.

AMERICAN EXPRESS X THE BLEACHER REPORT

Amex and The Bleacher Report teamed up to host The All-Star Game Show presented by American Express, which challenged NBA players Bam Adebayo, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Jaime Jaquez Jr. to duke it out in a trivia contest centered on basketball and pop culture knowledge.

With Christian Crosby as host, the show featured three rounds, including Amex-related trivia questions for extra points, and the team that ultimately scored the most points were named game-show all-stars. To boot, fans at home could get in on the action by helping the brands choose some of the trivia questions via The Bleacher Report app ahead of All-Star Weekend.

AT&T

AT&T rolled out the blue carpet to engage NBA All-Star fans on the ground, and at home, with connectivity-themed experiences available at NBA Crossover and online. At Crossover, two digital games—Dribble Town and Splashville—highlighted the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences, while a custom avatar of Los Angeles Clippers player Paul George acted as a guide and motivator, offering real-time feedback and commentary. IRL player meet-and-greets and on-the-spot trivia sessions were in the mix, too.

There was also a crowdsourced All-Star Mural, sponsored by AT&T, that gave fans an interactive outlet for creativity, while consumers at home could participate via Snapchat AR filters. And a “Shai’s Shop” activation developed with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder gave attendees a chance to unlock exclusive premiums curated by NBA All-Star.

Photo credit: AT&T

DOORDASH

DoorDash has been hitting up tentpole events all winter, and NBA All-Star 2024 was no exception. The brand invited NBA Crossover attendees to pop into its hoops-themed “The Corner 3” bodega, which shined a light on its grocery, convenience and on-demand delivery services. Memorabilia, photography and custom artwork could all be found inside, along with NBA-themed trivia and premium prizes, surprise gift cards, exclusive player appearances and autograph sessions for DashPass members. (Agency: Wavemaker)

FOOT LOCKER

Foot Locker tipped off its year-long The Clinic program in partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand with its vast Home Court pop-up in downtown Indianapolis. The Clinic is slated to include interactive activations, media extensions, player meet-and-greets, basketball clinics, social content and community events, all geared toward inspiring the next generation of basketball players.

The Home Court pop-up featured an interactive LED half court, daily hoops clinics, sneaker trials, customization stations, exclusive product drops and athlete appearances. As part of The Clinic’s debut, Foot Locker also hosted community events within the space and across Indy during the weekend. Among highlights: a Skills & Drills Challenge with Nike and Victor Wembanyama, and a Beat The Clock challenge with Jordan Brand and Paolo Banchero.

The space was also home to other brand events, like adidas’ Believe That Challenge, PUMA and Cheetos’ joint pop-up (read more below) and a styling panel with Converse. What’s more, fans could explore an expansive retail shop offering new and exclusive products from Nike, Jordan, adidas, PUMA, Under Armour, Curry Brand and others.

GOOGLE

There was no shortage of activity inside the Google Pixel Combine, where Google leveraged the features of its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to mimic the process NBA players go through to be accepted into the league. Attendees could journey through a series of interactive stations, participate in hoops drills with league trainers, catch player appearances, snap their own NBA draft photos, check out a vintage-style locker room stocked with memorabilia and enjoy surprise evening music performances.

HENNESSY

Hennessy popped up at Indy’s Hilbert Circle Theatre on Feb. 17 with its indoor-outdoor Hennessy Arena activation. There, hoops fans could take shots on a branded court installation, snap photos at the press wall, sip on craft cocktails (including those served by influencer Jordyn Woods, who showed up as a surprise guest bartender), enjoy dj sets and view a live taping of the 520 Club Podcast, hosted by Jeff Teague. The brand additionally hosted a WNBA 2v2 tournament on-site.

NETFLIX

Local kids were invited to channel their “Avatar State” at Netflix’s youth sports camp during All-Star Weekend, which celebrated its new series “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The event, hosted in partnership with Irsay Family YMCA, was attended by youth from YMCA Basketball League, Pride Academy, Global Preparatory Academy and IPS Frederick Douglass, who participated in basketball, yoga and mindfulness activities hosted by Yvonne Rodriguez of Indy’s Invoke Studio. NBA stars Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Myles Turner, and the WNBA’s Erica Wheeler, were also on-site to share how they keep their cool under pressure.

Photos by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Netflix

PELOTON

Basketball fans who are also fitness enthusiasts could drop by Peloton’s activation at NBA Crossover to “HIIT That Shot” (get it?). The experience challenged attendees to participate in quick bursts of exercise at five different stations, each paired with a specific basketball shot. Activities included cycling, sit-ups, box-jumping, weight lifting and running, all in short spurts. Participants received an overall score and were added to a leaderboard that yielded prizes for top scores. Peloton instructors Rad Lopez, Tunde Oyeneyin and Kirsten Ferguson were also on hand throughout the weekend to interact with fans.

PUMA X CHEETOS

If you love Cheetos so much you wish you could walk among them, the PUMA x Cheetos Bag Experience in downtown Indianapolis was for you. Fans were invited to stroll around a space designed to feel like a maze through the interior of a snack bag—oversized Cheetos installations and crinkled “foil” walls included. The activation featured player and mascot appearances, samples, PUMA merch, the debut of PUMA’s Scoot Zeros x Cheetos collab, Cheetos vending machines and a claw machine game, among touchpoints.

RUFFLES

Ruffles kicked off its All-Star sponsorship by inviting hoops players that boast “innovative on-court flavor and a sweet stroke from long range” to enter a brand contest that generated a first-of-its-kind fan experience starring two winners selected by pro ballers A’ja Wilson and Jayson Tatum in the leadup to All-Star Weekend. Just before the Ruffles Celebrity Game on Feb. 17, those winners became the first fans to take the court for a pregame shootout, tossing four-point baskets from the “Ruffles Ridgeline,” a line on the hardwood that resembled the ridges in Ruffles potato chips.

Ruffles’ “Ridgeline Unlocks” NBA All-Star 2024 campaign additionally popped up in one of Indy’s local streetwear shops, where fans could drop in and sink a long-range shot from the Ridgeline to unlock rewards, like autographed gear and the chance to meet Wilson and Tatum.

STARRY

PepsiCo’s Starry brand returned to NBA All-Star to give basketball fans a chance to shoot their shot in the Starry Range, a three-point contest that let partakers test their long-range hoops skills. Participants could toss two custom Starry basketballs from 29 feet, 9 inches out, which is 6 feet behind the standard three-point line.

The brand also hit up NBA Crossover with the Starry Ar3na: Presented by Lem & Lime (the brand’s mascots). The activation included a Shoot Your Shot experience hosted by Lem and Lime on a colorful LED court. Participants who sunk the most three-point shots in 33 seconds could win up to $25,000 each day, along with Team Lem and Team Lime swag. Starry ultimately gave away $75,000 in cash.

Throughout the weekend, Starry presented interactive games with various athletes and photo and lounge experiences for fans to enjoy, and produced a 3’s For Charity philanthropic event, hosted by Indiana Pacer’s star Myles Turner. Proceeds benefited Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

STATE FARM

With its sights set on Gen Z and millennials, long-standing NBA partner State Farm served up a Neighborhoops activation at NBA Crossover featuring an LED “jingle” basketball half court that lit a path to making a shot, alongside the familiar nine-note State Farm jingle. The program included a weekend-long leaderboard and chance for top scorers to win signed memorabilia from Caitlin Clark, Jimmy Butler and Reggie Miller. Participants also snagged a video of their run on the court.

The brand also returned as title sponsor of All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium, where, thanks to custom branded LED bracelets distributed to all attendees, the crowd illuminated the arena in State Farm’s signature red. And the brand’s sponsorship of the 3-Point Shootout triggered a donation from State Farm to the NBA Foundation with every shot sunk. And finally, the brand summoned the all-powerful Jake from State Farm, who made appearances throughout the weekend. Like a good neighbor. (Agency: The Marketing Arm)

TICKETMASTER

Ticketmaster’s retro arcade activation at NBA Crossover offered basketball fans a chance to literally shoot their shot, but as a first-time sponsor, the brand was taking a shot, too. The newcomer stepped onto the court to show attendees why it’s the go-to platform for verified NBA tickets by leaning into fan insights, the ’90s nostalgia trend, NBA traditions and its “Make More Memories Live” messaging.

A vibrant blue footprint beckoned attendees into the Game and Go Arcade, where classics like NBA Jam, claw machines and pop-a-shot were designed to engage hoops lovers of all ages and demographics. Attendees also received scratch-off tickets revealing Ticketmaster prizes and, in some cases, Ticketmaster gift cards. Read the full case study here.

Photo: Courtesy of Ticketmaster