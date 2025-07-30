Three Things We Loved About Morgan Stanley’s Cinema-inspired Activation at Thrive

Conferences, B-to-B Events
Posted on July 30, 2025 by Kait Shea

Workplace benefits are critical to attracting and retaining top talent in just about any industry, but the topic isn’t typically enthralling. So at Morgan Stanley at Work’s Thrive 2025 conference, which educates human resources professionals on the brand’s employee benefits solutions, the company added a little Hollywood magic to its presence on the show floor.

Throughout this year’s event, hosted June 9-12 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles, Morgan Stanley at Work’s “Be a Star” activation aimed to transform traditional financial services marketing into a memorable, silver-screen-inspired journey through its core offerings. Following is a quick rundown of what event teams can learn from a compelling conference activation that didn’t break the bank. (Agency: Something Different)

 

GAMIFICATION

The setup included six interactive stations, each themed around a made-up film that directly mapped back to Morgan Stanley’s service offerings. Think: “Chasing Dreams” (investing and advice) and “The Vesting” (equity award analysis). At each mini theater of sorts, attendees collected a movie ticket as part of a gamified experience that centered around interactive touchscreens and QR codes that linked participants to detailed service info.

morgan stanley thrive ai activation 2025

 

THE RIGHT APPLICATION OF AI

The brand leveraged AI extensively in the development of animated movie posters used within the activation, and the team ultimately generated nearly 100 poster concepts using Midjourney, Adobe Firefly, Magnific and Runway.

Not every conference is suited to attendee-facing applications of AI, but in this case, Morgan Stanley at Work used it to enhance the aesthetic of the Be a Star experience, rather than shoehorning the tech in where it felt forced or didn’t belong.

morgan stanley thrive 2025 ai artwork

 

ORGANIC CONVERSATION STARTERS

Networking is one of the top reasons h.r. pros attend Thrive, and while the show offers some traditional opportunities for connection, the Be a Star experience helped foster more organic conversations. Between the visually arresting artwork and the creative approach to financial services education, attendees used the movie theme to engage with others in a way that made a dull subject seem approachable and appealing.

Related Topics:
Tags:, , ,
Kait Shea
Posted by Kait Shea

Kait joined EM in 2015 and today enjoys her role as senior editor and manager of digital content. When she’s not in reporter mode, rocking mermaid pants at Comic-Con or running laps at MWC Barcelona, you can find her hanging out with her dogs or singing too loudly at a music festival.
View all articles by Kait Shea →

Related Articles

Receive the latest news and special announcements from Event Marketer

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES

© 2025 Access Intelligence, LLC – All Rights Reserved. |