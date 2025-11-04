Inside Money20/20 USA 2025: How Money Did Business

The fintech world gathered at Money20/20 USA 2025 at the Venetian Expo, Oct. 26-29 in Las Vegas, on a mission to shape the future of commerce in the AI-driven world.

With more than 11,000 attendees from 85 countries, the event marked a turning point for the fintech industry, which is evolving from exploration to execution, according to the organizers. Featuring more than 630 speakers across more than 300 sessions, the agenda’s discussions centered on how AI, infrastructure, open finance, stablecoins, and real-time payments are actively reshaping the financial landscape.

“Money20/20 USA 2025 reflected an industry ready to lead, not follow,” said Tracey Davies, Global President of Money20/20. “The conversations in Las Vegas showed that innovation in fintech has shifted from concept to impact. The partnerships, launches, and ideas sparked here are setting the pace for the global financial future.”

Trust and resilience are key in this fast-changing environment, and here’s how participating brands tapped into those energies.

Designing for the Future of Money

Entering the expo hall, attendees found themselves at the Emergent Stage, where Aiana, the event’s own AI-powered fintech host, facilitated a conversation. She was a full-on participant and expert, making everyone at home in human-AI interaction and setting the scene for the event’s experience.

The hall was anchored by six stages, each with a unique theme and vibe. Bold personalities shone at the Sunday Night Live stage while candid conversations with the phones off took place at the “Off the Record” stage, the entrance to which was a giant boombox with a playlist, featuring hits like “The Blockchain” by Fleetwood Macroeconomics and “Interest in You” by BeyonceTF.

Past the Connections Lounge was the MoneyPot, a buzzing hub featuring live podcast booths, an AR photo booth, and yes, honey tea. Attendees listened in on the conversations and took a sip for a full immersion.

The Currency of Connection

Middesk

What’s more valuable for a business identity platform than trust? Middesk launched The Trust Club, “the first drop from your favorite lifestyle brand but made for the people shaping the future of business identity”.

The only way in—and to the exclusive merch—was to schedule meetings at the booth, which felt like a heritage store but also terribly cool. “Trust is timeless, so we wanted to tap into that narrative, but also our brand is modern and nimble, and we wanted the Club to reflect that,” says Kate Young, event marketing manager at Middesk.

From heavyweight crewnecks to limited-edition duffles, the intent and attention to detail mattered. Young says, “I essentially had to learn how to make clothes, not just screenprint a shirt, but find a partner to make artwork and design custom tags.” Each partner of the booth experience was profiled on a museum tag on the booth wall, showcasing trust in action. Design and Build: Arsenal New York.

U.S. Bank

A live podcast studio remains a strong show-floor engagement trend, and U.S. Bank leveraged it to its full potential with its U.S. Bank Lounge: The Embedded Experience, where attendees could catch live podcasts, network, and unwind, turning thought leadership into an experience.

Payments Pressery by J.P. Morgan

Innovative commerce and treasury solutions translated to a curated selection of pressed juices and treats at the Payment Pressery juice bar. Clean design, warm lighting, just enough engagement on the perimeter and a revolving display delivering juices with hand-written name tags all created a perfect blend of precision and hospitality that spoke volumes about the personalized approach to financial future. Peach gummy? Yes, please.

From the Money20/20 Archives: