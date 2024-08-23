Photos: Inside the Inaugural Fanatics Fest for Sports Superfans in New York City

Festivals & Fan Cons, B-to-C Events
Posted on August 23, 2024 by Rachel Boucher

Digital sports platform Fanatics brought its wide-ranging ventures across merchandising, trading cards, collectibles, special events and more to life with the inaugural Fanatics Fest, Aug. 16-18, in New York City. What’s being referred to as the new Comic-Con for sports fans, the event attracted more than 70,000 sports fans and collectors to the Javits Center, and featured appearances from a roster of celebrity talent, from Tom Brady to Derek Jeter to Travis Scott.

Superfans could snag a seat at a panel discussion, pay for autograph sessions, shop clothing and memorabilia, and, yes, participate in a host of brand activations ranging from the WWE to Under Armour. Agencies: Freeman, Sparks, BaAM (Fanatics Fest).

Among brand exhibitors was UFC, with a space anchored by an actual octagon where UFC athletes participated in meet-and-greets. UFC Lightweight contender Michael Chandler and Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira were among talent that visited with fans and tested their knockout power at the Sticking Challenge punching machine. Other moments included photo ops with a championship belt and a UFC Fighter Face-off where fans could digitally face-off against one of their favorite athletes. Agency: 160over90.

