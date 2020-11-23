Honda Launches its Next-Gen Civic on Twitch to Entice the Gaming Community

Product launches are going virtual in these pandemic times. So, when it came time for Honda to debut the prototype of its new 11th generation Honda Civic, the brand went all-in with digital on Twitch—a destination where younger, first-time car buyers spend a lot of their time.

Converging its esports strategy and music platform for the first time, Honda launched the new model exclusively on its branded Twitch gaming channel, Head2Head, which has been in existence since 2018. The brand dropped the prototype live on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in a special edition episode that included a live performance from Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae and a Fortnite competition between four top-ranked players and four Twitch streamers. The brand also used Twitter and Reddit to amplify the launch by directly those gaming communities to Twitch.

More Esports and Gaming Strategies:

Launching the new model on Twitch for gamers was a way to connect with the millennial and Gen Z viewers on the platform and to provide something exclusive just for them, according to Phil Hruska, Manager of Media Strategy for American Honda. “We want to make sure that we show up in an authentic way and give something to the fans,” Hruska says. “We worked hard to create contextually relevant spots. We feature esports talent and different esports personalities, and this helps to add value for the fans when they see us using the actual IP and the athletes in our commercials.”

The brand also threw in some Easter eggs that only gamers would recognize. “As a non-endemic, we feel like we have to work harder to create this connection, and we just don’t want to throw a logo on it and call it a day,” Hruska says. “Gaming fans are not going to appreciate that.”