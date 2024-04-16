Guest Column: Five Insights on Measuring DEI in Events

Event Marketer has embarked on a partnership with the industry’s leading authority on event measurement and analytics, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition. The year-long collaboration will provide experiential marketers with important tools and resources designed to help them track and measure the success of their events. Learn more here.

By Matt Sincaglia, Board Member, Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition

There is a universal principle that remains steadfast when it comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): every participant in an event deserves to walk away feeling their time was well spent. Regardless of background or individual traits, ensuring that everyone finds value in their experience is paramount.

Embracing this principle, the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC) has dedicated the past year to consulting with DEI and accessibility experts and engaging in thorough discussions to formulate fresh guidelines on assessing DEI at events.

Here’s a glimpse into some pivotal insights outlined in the newly released Measuring DEI at Events guide:

Setting Clear DEI Objectives: Recognizing that perfection is unattainable, setting DEI objectives acknowledges the need for ongoing improvement. Embracing DEI strategies and measuring outcomes fosters continuous enhancement.

Navigating Optics: Navigating DEI optics involves recognizing that diversity isn’t always visible. While visible representation matters, true DEI measurement delves deeper, considering both visible and invisible aspects of diversity.

Pre-Event Data Collection: Requesting relevant information during event registration enables organizers to cater to individual needs effectively. Transparency about data usage and providing opt-out options are crucial considerations.

Post-Event Evaluation: Post-event surveys are invaluable for gauging brand perception, behavioral changes, and perceived value. Incorporating a “value for time” question is essential for assessing equitable value delivery to diverse attendees.

Sharing DEI Outcomes: Transparency is key in sharing DEI results, whether with internal stakeholders or event attendees. Openly communicating outcomes, even when they fall short, fosters partnership and demonstrates a commitment to accountability.

Prioritizing DEI measurement isn’t just about ticking boxes; it’s about ensuring that every participant feels valued and included. By embracing these guidelines, event organizers can foster environments where diversity thrives, equity is upheld, and inclusion is celebrated.

Image Credit: iStock/jesadaphorn