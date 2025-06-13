A rainy forecast didn’t stop revelers from showing up in droves to New York’s Flushing Meadows Corona Park for the annual Governors Ball music festival, June 6-8, for a weekend of music, curated f&b and playful activations. Across three days, festivalgoers not only got to enjoy performances by 60-plus artists, including headliners like Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier—they could engage with more than 30 sponsors vying for their attention with a host of tactics and touchpoints.

New to the event this year was 7-Eleven, which made its festival debut with a Slurpee Street activation, while Kiehl’s became the first beauty brand to sponsor a stage, and hydration brand Electrolit pulled off the Live Nation-owned festival’s first-ever drone show. For a closer look at the brand action, grab a seat on the tour bus and join us for an exploration of the Gov Ball 2025 sponsorship scene.

400 CONEJOS

Mezcal brand 400 Conejos took the silent disco route, providing a late-night affair that included music, cocktails, attendees donning playful bunny ears and plenty of dancing to silent tunes.

7-ELEVEN

After inking a partnership with Live Nation to become the first-ever official naming rights partner of When We Were Young Festival earlier this year, everyone’s favorite convenience store chain made its debut at Gov Ball this month. Indeed, 7-Eleven stepped onto the scene to entice Gen Z with a Slurpee Street activation that served as a summer-block-party-style experience featuring urban lights, a classic city stoop for relaxing, NYC-inspired artwork and free Slurpee samples.

AMERICAN APPAREL

Fashionistas could get their stitch fix at American Apparel’s Tee Lab by choosing a t-shirt style from the American Apparel x It’s a Living collab, adding a patch and personalizing it at the customization bar, then flaunting their look at the “fit check” wall.

BEATBOX

BeatBox is always prepared to bring the party, and the brand made it happen at Gov Ball 2025 with an NYC-inspired activation anchored by a subway car installation. Fans could snap photos, leave their mark on the graffiti wall and walk away with swag, including disposable cameras.

CABOT

The Cabot Cruiser rolled into the festival for another year to deliver cheesy treats. Attendees could stop by for a free pimento grilled cheese bite crafted with Cabot cheddar, and participate in a photo op.

COCA-COLA

As presenting sponsor of Gov Ball 2025’s Food Village, Coca-Cola quenched fans’ thirst with free 7.5-ounce samples of original Coke, Coke Zero and Cherry Coke, and delivered share-worthy touchpoints, like a swing set, and design elements, like a custom branded archway. The vintage-style sampling trailer was a nice touch.

DUNKIN’

Dunkin’ turns 75 years young in 2025, so to celebrate its milestone, the brand harkened back to its original donut shop with The Dunkin’ Scoop Shop experience. Festivalgoers were invited to sample Dunkin’s anticipated melted-ice-cream-flavored iced coffee, score swag, give themselves a glow-up at vanity stations and strike a pose next to an oversized donut installation.

ELECTROLIT

Electrolit’s vibrant Hydration House, crafted to look like the cap of one of its bottles, offered attendees a place to rest, sip on fan-favorite flavors and snag giveaways. But that’s not all. The brand became the exclusive sponsor of two of Gov Ball’s first-ever drone shows, which featured custom choreography, brand imagery and NYC-inspired visuals.

ESPOLÒN

The Espolòn Tequila Mercado was an ode to modern Mexican culture, offering a space where fans, music and culture collided. Attendees could belly up to La Cantina for a margarita, customize gear at the Tiendita de Ramon and take photos in the themed “fotomaton” (photo booth).

HENNESSY

Hennessy reimagined its Hennessy Highline experience for its return to Gov Ball, inviting festivalgoers to drop in for live mural-painting, dj sets between festival performances, photo moments and a claw machine that had fans lining up for a shot at premium swag.

JIM BEAM

True to its brand, Jim Beam crafted a welcoming “porch”, where attendees gathered to take a breather and cool down, get their shimmer on at a glitter station and drink craft cocktails.

KIEHL’S

Kiehl’s not only became the first-ever beauty brand to sponsor a stage at Gov Ball, but activated an eye-catching, retro SPF Remix Booth. Attendees could stop by to snap photos of music-themed installations, like a giant cassette tape, get free skincare analysis and score giveaways.

KONA BIG WAVE

Kona Big Wave brought its characteristic island vibes to the show, providing a chill space where fans could sip its brews, try their hand at a claw machine and enjoy a sweet treat from the Shaved Ice Shack. The brand also sponsored the Kona Big Wave Stage.

LYFT

Lyft turned the pain of waiting for a rideshare to arrive at the festival grounds into a pleasure with the Lyft Lounge, located in Gov Ball’s Rideshare Pick-Up/Drop-Off area. Festivalgoers could enjoy comfortable seating, charging stations and giveaways until their driver arrived. And a lucky few who stopped by won free festival ticket upgrades.

NERDS

Nerds opened up a colorful, sensory footprint where attendees could take photos with Gummy the mascot, walk through a textured archway, snap photos, get Nerds-scented temporary tattoos and grab samples of NERDS Gummy Clusters.

PACSUN

PacSun brought a mini fashion showcase to Gov Ball 2025, displaying and offering up an exclusive Governors Ball Collection, and trending festival styles, for purchase. Fans could shop, score personalized giveaways and participate in an interactive photo op.

PEACE TEA

Peace Tea delivered on its name with a playful and “Mad Peaceful” footprint where fans could play mini golf for prizes, rest in the shade, personalize items at a patch customization station and cool off with Slurpee and Razzleberry Tea samples.

RAKUTEN

Gaming fans could stop by the purple-drenched Rakuten R-cade to play a variety of games that earned them prizes and unlocked exclusive rewards. They could also sign up for Rakuten on the spot.

RED BULL

An event within an event was to be found at Red Bull’s rave-like, underground-inspired The Hidden Ave Station. The secret, Manhattan-themed experience featured a realistic subway car installation, live djs and cold Red Bulls.

SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff Ice made its Gov Ball debut this year, activating a Smirnoff Ice Flavor Fair experience that had a steady line all weekend long. Fans could win premium prizes including festival merch, surprise ticket upgrades and more.

STELLA ARTOIS

Stella Artois and Hot Ones’ partnership continues to evolve, and at Gov Ball 2025, the duo delivered a spicy activation featuring cold Stellas, fiery wings, the full lineup of Hot Ones’ sauces and a chance to score exclusive collab merch.

VERIZON

Verizon customers had a chance to live the good life inside the Verizon Access VIP Cabana, where they had views of the main stage, plush seating and charging ports. The space also included a studio for content creation, a charm bar where attendees could personalize their phones with designs from popular NYC designer Susan Alexandra, and snag a custom eye mask that, in partnership with the MTA, featured a sticker that was good for a free subway ride home.

Photo credit: Alive Coverage; Taylor Regulski; Roger Ho; Courtesy of Live Nation

