Everything’s bigger in Texas, and Formula 1 is no exception. A staple on the F1 calendar since 2012, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises United States Grand Prix welcomed 380,000 attendees to the Circuit of The Americas (COTA), Oct. 17-19. Over the weekend, F1 announced a contract extension to host the race at the Austin, TX, track until the 2034 season.

The new deal reflects the international racing series’ explosive growth in the U.S. in recent years, thanks to the Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” and this summer’s “F1: The Movie” starring Brad Pitt. With 52 million fans in the U.S. (up 11 percent year-over-year), brands are keen to tap into the growing fanbase, which is “becoming younger and more diverse,” according to Formula 1.

This year’s race saw new sponsors activate around town, facilitating experiences that brought fans closer to their favorite teams and drivers, as well as the action around the track. Here, we highlight eight activations that revved up fans.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express returned to COTA with the Amex Fan Experience, an immersive two-story activation located in the F1 Fan Zone. There, attendees could design their own F1 car livery, which was printed on a postcard and available as a digital version; create a driver intro video; and pose for photos that made them into a driver action figure.

Card members enjoyed exclusive benefits, including Amex Race Radios, patch personalization of U.S. Grand Prix-themed bandanas in the customization garage, and a refresh station for Amex Platinum card members with La Roche Posay sunscreen, Liquid I.V. hydration sachets, cooling towels, face wipes and ATX Jerky samples. They could also access the Amex Pit Stop, located next to the Main Grandstand, for cooling towels, seat cushions and a popsicle from Cold One Pops.

Photo credit: American Express

AT&T

As Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Innovation Partner, AT&T pulled into Distribution Hall with the AT&T Garage, which featured ORBR racing simulators, custom phone case and fast charging stations, dj sets from Cheat Codes and Erok, and a live podcast recording of “P1 with Matt & Tommy.” Select AT&T stores in the Austin area offered race-week experiences, including product demos, giveaways and photo ops. Lucky fans at the AT&T Corazón Store had a chance to meet ORBR driver Yuki Tsunoda on Oct. 15. (Agency: Wasserman)

Photo credit: Max Photography; courtesy of Extension PR

BARILLA

Official Pasta Partner of Formula 1, Barilla assembled a fleet of brand ambassadors on Italian-inspired motorized scooters to deliver 5,513 complimentary pasta meal kits—one for every meter of the COTA track—to fans around downtown Austin from Oct. 16-19. The sling-bag meal kits included boxes of Barilla Oven-Ready Lasagna and Barilla Spaghetti, a jar of Barilla Creamy Genovese Pesto, a recipe card, and a coupon to celebrate “Domenica Italiana,” the Italian Sunday ritual of sharing pasta with loved ones.

In addition to the Pasta Pit Stops at high-traffic locations, the brand activated a Barilla Bodega at the H-E-B store in Pflugerville, TX, where locals could stop by to sample pasta recipes created on-site by Barilla’s executive chef. Over four days, attendees enjoyed 3,000 samples, and 435 branded tote bags were distributed as part of a gift-with-purchase promotion. (Agency: Engage Resonate)

Photos and featured image: Courtesy of Engage Resonate

DURACELL

When Duracell announced Atlassian Williams Racing driver Carlos Sainz was headed to The Home Depot for a meet-and-greet on Oct. 16, fans were buzzing. All they had to do for guaranteed access was be the first 100 people to buy a pack of Duracell batteries, present their receipt and then receive a wristband.

While the event started at 2 p.m. and the driver was scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m., dedicated fans camped out in front of the store starting at 4 a.m. (yes, more than 14 hours ahead of the meet-and-greet). They came away with a signed poster, a photo with Sainz and a Duracell x Atlassian Williams Racing foam cowboy hat, which was also available at other distribution locations around Austin.

The Duracell Fan Prix also took place at six The Home Depot stores, in the week leading up to the meet-and-greet event, where attendees competed in sim races for the chance to go head-to-head with Sainz. The top three participants received signed trophies presented by the F1 driver, and the first-place contestant won a branded, Texas-style belt buckle.

LEGO

In a partnership launched this year with Formula 1, the Lego Group has gone full throttle to integrate its brand into the sport. Its family-friendly “Build the Thrill” activations have been popping up at U.S. F1 races. In Austin, F1 fans of all ages explored eight Build the Thrill Play Zones, which were designed with the 6- to 12-year-old demographic in mind.

At the Race Lab, they could build and customize a mini Lego racecar and then head over to the Wind Tunnel to test their vehicle’s aerodynamics in a simulation modeled after those used by F1 teams. Thrill City Circuit was the proving ground for the mini racecars, and action cameras captured the laps on video in real time.

Product displays included the latest sets from Lego Speed Champions, Lego Technic, Lego Icons and Lego Duplo, while a Graffiti Wall invited attendees to add a brick-built creation to the collaborative art piece. The racing experience wouldn’t be complete without snapping a photo for a Lego Formula 1 driver’s license or joining a pit crew for time-based pit stop games. (Agency: XD Agency)

Photo credit: Mikhail Arzumanov

MONSTER ENERGY

Celebrating the launch of Lando Norris’ Zero Sugar Flavor in the U.S., Monster Energy popped up in Austin with a pop-up store in partnership with the McLaren driver’s brand LN4. Not only was it the first time American fans could get their hands on the limited-edition Monster flavor that had already exploded around Europe, but also the first time Norris’ clothing line was available for in-person shopping in the States.

The festivities kicked off on Oct. 14 with an exclusive VIP launch party, where Norris joined Monster Energy motocross star Haiden Deegan and other brand ambassadors for motorbike demonstrations and photos. Open to the public Oct. 15-19, the LN4 X Monster Energy Pop-up Store on South Congress Avenue was stocked with cans and merch, and those who purchased the LN4 gear could customize their look with chain-stitched patches by artist Stay Chill Bill.

Across the city, sampling vehicles distributed the new flavor to fans, and the brand made special product and merchandise drops at locations announced on its social channels.

Photo credit: Monster Energy

MR BLACK

Coffee shop raves made waves at the Miami Grand Prix, and Mr Black put its own spin on the offbeat trend for the Austin race weekend. The Australian cold brew coffee liqueur teamed up with dj duo AM Radio to bring their signature coffee rave series to Cosmic Saltillo on Oct. 18. Trading bottle service and blackout curtains for sunlight and caffeine, the all-day dance experience featured a curated lineup of dj talent and was fueled by Mr Black espresso martinis.

Photo credit: Mr Black

PACSUN

Since its F1 debut in 2022, Pacsun has continued to develop new race collections for American races, and its U.S. Grand Prix 2025 Collection takes inspiration from the Texas landscape and vintage designs, presenting desert motifs and utility silhouettes. Fans at COTA got exclusive access to Pacsun’s trackside activation at the Fan Zone.

Photo credit: Pacsun

